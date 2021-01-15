Name Racine Zoo's Christmas baby

RACINE — A special zebra was born on Christmas Eve at Racine Zoo, and the public can name it.

A silent auction, currently open now, will be held to give the newborn a name. The auction closes Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

The foal — a term for a young horse — was born Dec. 24, 2020, at 7:42 p.m.

"We are so excited for our first Hartmann's mountain zebra foal," said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the zoo.

There are under 100 Hartmann's mountain zebras in the U.S., and the species is listed as vulnerable in their native habitats in southern Africa, according to the zoo.

It was recommended by the Hartmann's mountain Species Survival Plan that two zoo zebras — mother Promise and father Obi — have the foal.

During pregnancy, zoo staff were in close communication with both the San Diego Zoo and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

In order to ensure a safe and healthy birth, keepers watched Promise around the clock for weeks via night-vision cameras, recording her eating, sleeping, and all behaviors leading to the birth of the new foal.