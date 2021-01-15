Name Racine Zoo's Christmas baby

RACINE — A special zebra was born on Christmas Eve at Racine Zoo, and the public can name it.
A silent auction, currently open now, will be held to give the newborn a name. The auction closes Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
The foal — a term for a young horse — was born Dec. 24, 2020, at 7:42 p.m.
"We are so excited for our first Hartmann's mountain zebra foal," said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the zoo.
There are under 100 Hartmann's mountain zebras in the U.S., and the species is listed as vulnerable in their native habitats in southern Africa, according to the zoo.
It was recommended by the Hartmann's mountain Species Survival Plan that two zoo zebras — mother Promise and father Obi — have the foal.
During pregnancy, zoo staff were in close communication with both the San Diego Zoo and Disney's Animal Kingdom.
In order to ensure a safe and healthy birth, keepers watched Promise around the clock for weeks via night-vision cameras, recording her eating, sleeping, and all behaviors leading to the birth of the new foal.
The pregnancy was largely uneventful, according to the zoo, with the baby nursing and walking within hours of birth. Updates on the foal are being posted regularly on the zoo's social media accounts.
Summers said the successful birth of the foal is a testament to the entire zoo team.
"From superb training that allowed for voluntary prenatal care through pregnancy, to making our zebra stalls baby-proofed and ready, to staff watching cameras through the night as our birth window drew closer, it took hard work from departments across the zoo to make this happen," she said.
Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director, said the foal is a fantastic addition. “What a wonderful way to start off the new year.”
The Racine Zoo is hosting a Jan. 21 livestream, from 7 to 7:30 p.m., to discuss the zebra.
The auction winner will be announced at the end of the stream. Viewers can tune in on the Racine Zoo’s website, racinezoo.org.
Exclusive zebra apparel is also available for a limited time. Youth and adult shirts and sweatshirts are available in multiple colors. Funds raised by the auction and apparel will directly support the care of the baby zebra.
For more information on the zebra, auction, or apparel, visit the zoo website.