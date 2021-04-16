Name the new bald eagle at Racine Zoo

A generous donation from the David A. Spaulding, “Skipper,” estate, made this exhibit possible.

“David’s love for the zoo’s animals and his love for our country makes this exhibit especially meaningful, and we could not be more thrilled to have an eagle back at the zoo,” said Beth Heidorn, Executive Director.

The new exhibit is just north of the zoo’s Andean bear yard, south of the Great Horned Owl exhibit.

Years of planning, research, coordination, and construction went into building the massive exhibit, which was designed to give the eagle plenty of room to fly from perch to perch, dipping into his own pond.

“Our facilities team absolutely knocked it out of the park with this exhibit,” said Aszya Summers, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the Racine Zoo. “I am so happy to welcome our eagle into his new home, and allow him to inspire people to protect birds like him in the wild.”

It will be another five years before the eagle has a fully bald head.

Bald eagles dropped to fewer than 500 nesting pairs in the 1960s due to wide use of chemical pesticides.