Nationwide space launch celebration comes to Fontana's Abbey Resort

FONTANA — At The Abbey Resort, people can join in the nationwide celebration of an event that could change astronomy forever.

Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM (GLAS) Education is partnering with The Abbey to celebrate the launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

GLAS Education has several activities planned for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, at the resort, which is located at 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

There will be guest speakers, interactive presentations, telescope observing and more.

“People of all ages and backgrounds will find inspiration in the Webb mission, which will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe for this generation and many to come,” said Kate Meredith, president of GLAS Education.

Webb is considered the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built.

An international mission led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies, the telescope will launch in December.

The observatory will provide a new view of the cosmos and push the field of astronomy into a new era.