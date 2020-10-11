 Skip to main content
New art exhibits highlight human form & the unexpected

The work in two new exhibits starting Oct. 21 at the Racine Art Museum highlight jewelry, prints and various objects not usually associated with the term "art."

"Silhouette: Capturing the Human Form in Contemporary Prints and Art Jewelry" features work drawn from the museum's permanent collection.

Also taken from the collection are pieces in "Expect the Unexpected: Unusual Materials in Contemporary Craft," which shows work that incorporates unusual, surprising or challenging materials. 

In "Silhouette," the work explores the human form as a compositional element, storytelling device or representation of an idea.

Some of the pieces in "Expect the Unexpected" present challenges for the museum itself, in terms of preserving the work. 

Wesley Fleming's "Hornet's Nest" contains an actual hornet's nest, while a piece by Joy Raskin consists of spoon brooches with handles accented with aspirin tablets. 

The museum will show both exhibits through Jan. 23, 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.

There are two campuses — one in downtown Racine at 441 Main St., and the Charles A. Wustum Musem of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

For more information, visit ramart.org.

