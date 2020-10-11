New art exhibits highlight human form & the unexpected

The work in two new exhibits starting Oct. 21 at the Racine Art Museum highlight jewelry, prints and various objects not usually associated with the term "art."
"Silhouette: Capturing the Human Form in Contemporary Prints and Art Jewelry" features work drawn from the museum's permanent collection.
Also taken from the collection are pieces in "Expect the Unexpected: Unusual Materials in Contemporary Craft," which shows work that incorporates unusual, surprising or challenging materials.
In "Silhouette," the work explores the human form as a compositional element, storytelling device or representation of an idea.
Some of the pieces in "Expect the Unexpected" present challenges for the museum itself, in terms of preserving the work.
Wesley Fleming's "Hornet's Nest" contains an actual hornet's nest, while a piece by Joy Raskin consists of spoon brooches with handles accented with aspirin tablets.
The museum will show both exhibits through Jan. 23, 2021.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
There are two campuses — one in downtown Racine at 441 Main St., and the Charles A. Wustum Musem of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
For more information, visit ramart.org.
Meet Dorae
Christmas time
Jester
Uh oh!
Holidays collide
The joy is in the details
Carolers
Before & after
Santa
Tools of the trade
Making people smile
Cottonwood bark house
Tree stump elves
Elves in the stump
Special cargo
Christmas mood indicator
Not slowing down
Santa vs. Grinch
Republican & Democrat
Squeezins
Fishing tales
A painter
Artist of the month
Oregon coast
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!