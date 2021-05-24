New book from Fontana author continues children's series

FONTANA — A local writer’s children’s book series continues with “Mystery of the Silver Shells.”

Judith Rolfs recently released the third book in her Tommy Smurlee/Grella Weller series, which was written for children ages 8 and older.

In the book, Tommy, Grella and the Silver Team team up for another adventure at Dunster’s Camp of Mystery and Inventions, where campers complete unique activities and create inventions to solve a mystery.

Other books in the series include “Tommy Smurlee and the Missing Statue” and “Tommy Smurlee and Dunster’s Camp of Mystery and Inventions.”

Rolfs, a marriage and family counselor who specializes in developing creativity in children, has written over 20 books since 1985. She holds a doctor’s degree in psychology.

In addition to her books on child development and family relationships, Rolfs has also written mystery thrillers.

“Mystery of the Silver Shells” is available locally at Angelus Gift Shop, 325 Kenosha St., Walworth, and through Amazon.