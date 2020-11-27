New event highlights Delavan businesses

DELAVAN — Gear up for the holidays during the 12 Days of Delavan.
From Dec. 1 to 12, the spirit of Christmas comes alive downtown with festivities and promotions from various retailers, restaurants and non-profits.
Organized by Delavan Connect Communities, 12 Days of Delavan brings exclusive promotions that change daily.
Each day features a promo from one Delavan retailer and restaurant, while a different civic partner organization will be highlighted for its contributions to the community.
Visit the Delavan Connect Communities Facebook page for a schedule of daily promos.
Downtown Delavan storefronts will be transformed into winter wonderlands to host visits from the magical Elf on the Shelf.
Families can track the Elf’s whereabouts, with hints and clues to each visit posted on the Delavan Connect Communities Facebook page.
Those who guess where the Elf will be next have the chance to win a $50 gift card from a Delavan area business. Winners will be chosen daily during the 12 Days of Delavan.
The Connect Communities program is administered through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The goal of the Delavan Connect Communities program is to support the downtown through the coordination of events and promotions, assistance with the recruitment of targeted businesses to fill vacancies, and providing technical support to downtown businesses.
For more information, contact Delavan Connect Communities Marketing and Events Coordinator Katie Chapman at 262-749-1073 or email delavanconnectcommunities@gmail.com.
