New life to old painting at Aram Public Library

DELAVAN — Thanks to the work of the Blooming Prairie Questers, a beloved painting was restored at Aram Public Library.

Located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, the library displays artwork representative of the once well-known art colony that flourished in the area near the turn of the last century.

From 1895 to 1910, 60 to 80 students came to Delavan each July to study under the auspices of the Chicago Art Institute and instructor Jon Vanderpoel.

In 1905, Ada W. Shulz created the oil painting “Child and Red Pullet.” Over the years, the painting dulled with age.

“Now, the restored painting glows — the blue of the child’s clothing, the light hitting the pullet’s tail feathers and the glow of the landscape captivates the viewer,” said library director Michelle Carter.

The Questers are an international organization with chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Consisting of volunteers and donors who work to preserve, restore, repair or replace items of historical interest

Delavan’s Blooming Prairie Questers started in 2008.