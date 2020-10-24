 Skip to main content
New life to old painting at Aram Public Library

New life to old painting at Aram Public Library

Ada Schulz's "Child and Red Pullet"

Ada Schulz’s “Child and Red Pullet,” recently restored and on display at Aram Public Library.

 Contributed, Regional News

DELAVAN — Thanks to the work of the Blooming Prairie Questers, a beloved painting was restored at Aram Public Library.

Located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, the library displays artwork representative of the once well-known art colony that flourished in the area near the turn of the last century.

From 1895 to 1910, 60 to 80 students came to Delavan each July to study under the auspices of the Chicago Art Institute and instructor Jon Vanderpoel.

In 1905, Ada W. Shulz created the oil painting “Child and Red Pullet.” Over the years, the painting dulled with age.

“Now, the restored painting glows — the blue of the child’s clothing, the light hitting the pullet’s tail feathers and the glow of the landscape captivates the viewer,” said library director Michelle Carter.

The Questers are an international organization with chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Consisting of volunteers and donors who work to preserve, restore, repair or replace items of historical interest, the Questers have chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Delavan’s Blooming Prairie Questers started in 2008.

“Our chapter was so pleased to donate the money to restore ‘Child and Red Pullet,’” said Kathy Hankins, president of the Blooming Prairie Questers.

Each year — except this one because of the Covid-19 pandemic — the chapter raises money for projects such as this by selling homemade pies at a flea market in Elkhorn.

This spring, the chapter received an International Quester Grant and will use it to restore Schulz’s “Mother and Child,” which is also at Aram.

The library has numerous works by Ada; her husband, Adolph; and their son, Walter.

The public can view the Aram art collection during its current hours of operation.

Aram is open Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more about the Questers, contact Hankins at 262-812-7792 or Wisconsin State Quester President Deb Wood, 608-575-4387.

