New staff at Grand Geneva bring extensive expertise to Town of Lyons resort

TOWN OF LYONS — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa recently appointed Eric Grimm as resort manager and Thor Holm as director of spa.

“We are excited to welcome Eric Grimm and Thor Holm to the Grand Geneva management team,” said Skip Harless, managing director, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “Their expertise and extensive industry backgrounds and knowledge position them to successfully lead our resort and spa teams to continue to deliver exceptional guest and staff experiences.”

Prior to joining the management team at Grand Geneva, Grimm was the general manager of the Sheraton Detroit. Before his hospitality career relocated him to Detroit, Grimm was director of operations for Marcus Hotels & Resorts for over four years at what is now the St. Kate Hotel and Mason Street Grill in Milwaukee. In his new role, Grimm has returned to Wisconsin to manage and oversee Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and its award-winning accommodations, restaurants, bars, lounges, and facilities.

Holm — a veteran of spa, wellness, and fitness management — has over 33 years of industry experience in spa and recreation management and operations. He has held general manager roles for the Beale Group, Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary, and was director of spa at the Hammock Beach Resort & Spa. He currently serves as president of the Green Spa Network Board of Directors. Holm will manage Grand Geneva’s WELL SPA + Salon as well as the resort’s expansive fitness center and activities.

Grand Geneva is situated on 1,300 acres in the woodlands outside Lake Geneva.