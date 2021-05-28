New tawny frogmouth at Racine Zoo named after popular Marvel character

RACINE — Meet Groot, the new tawny frogmouth at the Racine Zoo.
The addition of Groot brings the total number of tawny frogmouths at the zoo up to two.
Groot joins Ashton — his brother, the other tawny frogmouth — in the zoo’s Australian-themed Walkabout Creek exhibit, alongside kangaroos, wallaroos and emu.
Tawny frogmouths are insectivorous birds native to Australia, and one of the species at the Racine Zoo managed by a Species Survival Plan (SSP).
An SSP manages all members of a species throughout accredited zoos and certified partners, and ensures that each animal’s needs are met.
When a tawny frogmouth SSP coordinator reached out to the Racine Zoo and said that the brother of their resident frogmouth was looking for a new home, it was a no-brainer.
“We do our best to help the SSP whenever possible, and after consideration and discussion with SSP experts, determined we had plenty of space to house another frogmouth,” said Angie Sagert, the zoo’s animal care supervisor and primary zookeeper for the Walkabout Creek exhibit.
Tawny frogmouths are named for their large beak, which they hold open like a net while swooping through the air at night to catch insects.
They are also known for superb camouflage, where they will close their eyes and lift their beak skyward, making them virtually indistinguishable from the branches around them.
It is this adaptation that earned Groot his name.
Groot is settling in well, and his keepers report that he has a friendly personality, fluffing up happily when they enter the exhibit to care for him.
For more about the zoo, visit racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9189 or visit its accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
