New tawny frogmouth at Racine Zoo named after popular Marvel character

RACINE — Meet Groot, the new tawny frogmouth at the Racine Zoo.

The addition of Groot brings the total number of tawny frogmouths at the zoo up to two.

Groot joins Ashton — his brother, the other tawny frogmouth — in the zoo’s Australian-themed Walkabout Creek exhibit, alongside kangaroos, wallaroos and emu.

Tawny frogmouths are insectivorous birds native to Australia, and one of the species at the Racine Zoo managed by a Species Survival Plan (SSP).

An SSP manages all members of a species throughout accredited zoos and certified partners, and ensures that each animal’s needs are met.

When a tawny frogmouth SSP coordinator reached out to the Racine Zoo and said that the brother of their resident frogmouth was looking for a new home, it was a no-brainer.

“We do our best to help the SSP whenever possible, and after consideration and discussion with SSP experts, determined we had plenty of space to house another frogmouth,” said Angie Sagert, the zoo’s animal care supervisor and primary zookeeper for the Walkabout Creek exhibit.