New Valentine's Day song inspired by Lake Geneva honeymoon

Resorter: Why have your honeymoon in Lake Geneva?

RJ Griffith: We chose Lake Geneva because we heard a lot of good things and it was a close drive from where we live in Chicago. Just from pictures we’ve seen and from what others told us it seemed very peaceful for a nice getaway and also very romantic with it being close to the water and with a lot of fancy restaurants and fun things to do nearby. This was our first time in Lake Geneva, but we’re definitely planning on making another trip in the near future!

Resorter: What about Lake Geneva made this such a memorable experience?

RJ Griffith: Lake Geneva just has a warm, calming feel to it that we thoroughly enjoyed! The trip was also memorable on my wallet, as at the time I bought my wife the most expensive filet mignon I had seen — $65 — but she enjoyed it and it was worth every penny to make her happy!

Resorter: Why did you write “Honeymoon Night?”