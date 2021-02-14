New Valentine's Day song inspired by Lake Geneva honeymoon

If it was not for the 2015 honeymoon R&B singer RJ Griffith had in Lake Geneva, his latest song would not exist.
“Honeymoon Night,” which drops on Valentine’s Day, is Griffith’s ode to the honeymoon he and his wife Christina enjoyed in the Geneva Lake area.
Those in Chicago may recognize Griffith who has performed on news programs and radio stations. He also sang the National Anthem at Chicago White Sox and UIC basketball games.
From relaxing on the Riviera Beach to touring around the area’s large homes and more, the Griffiths fell deeper in love with each other — a feeling that comes through strongly in RJ’s new single.
Note: The following Q&A was edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: What did you on your 2015 honeymoon in Lake Geneva?
RJ Griffith: We had a lot of fun and did a lot of relaxing while soaking up the experience of being newlyweds. While we were there, our first stop was the Geneva Lake Museum, where we learned more about the history of the town and got to take pictures on the big museum chair. We then walked around the Lake Geneva Estates, admiring the big, beautiful homes and imagining ourselves living in them one day! We also spent time at Lake Geneva Riviera Beach, relaxing, and walked the Lake Shore Path. Another really enjoyable part of our trip was going to Williams Bay to listen to music at Music By The Lake.
Resorter: Why have your honeymoon in Lake Geneva?
RJ Griffith: We chose Lake Geneva because we heard a lot of good things and it was a close drive from where we live in Chicago. Just from pictures we’ve seen and from what others told us it seemed very peaceful for a nice getaway and also very romantic with it being close to the water and with a lot of fancy restaurants and fun things to do nearby. This was our first time in Lake Geneva, but we’re definitely planning on making another trip in the near future!
Resorter: What about Lake Geneva made this such a memorable experience?
RJ Griffith: Lake Geneva just has a warm, calming feel to it that we thoroughly enjoyed! The trip was also memorable on my wallet, as at the time I bought my wife the most expensive filet mignon I had seen — $65 — but she enjoyed it and it was worth every penny to make her happy!
Resorter: Why did you write “Honeymoon Night?”
RJ Griffith: I wrote a song inspired by our honeymoon because the experience made us fall even deeper in love. Lake Geneva gave us a great setting in which to do that, and we were able to just relax and spend quality time together and have a lot of fun in a romantic setting. The sense of peace that Lake Geneva gave us was more than enough for us to really fall in love with each other and to admire one another’s beautiful qualities, inside and out. With this song, I wanted to reignite that spark I felt on my honeymoon and for others to fondly remember their honeymoon experience and reignite their spark as well!
Resorter: Given the role Lake Geneva plays in your song, do you have plans to perform it here?
RJ Griffith: That’s a good question. I’m currently looking into venues that would allow me to have a concert there sometime in the spring or summer, once the world opens back up from COVID-19 restrictions. I would love to perform my new single “Honeymoon Night” in the town that inspired it wholeheartedly, because without that experience there would be no song!
“Honeymoon Night” will stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Soundcloud, Tidal and YouTube Music Sunday, Feb. 14.
For more about RJ Griffith, visit rjgriffith.com.