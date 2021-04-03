New video highlights Czech composer's works with choral society

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Bedford Sonus I” reflects the influence of Suchy’s structural/architectural engineering expertise on his musical composition. This work utilizes architectural and acoustic elements of the Frances Bedford Hall at UW-Parkside.

“American Oratorio” uses spoken-word quotations about Americans, by Americans, in 30-second segments. Other compositions also layer instrumental music, choral music and spoken word.

“Alleluia For Love” draws from Biblical texts in the Song of Solomon. “Lament For Love” uses poetry about love longed for and lost.

Dedicated to all refugees, "What Do You Mean?" draws on the World War II childhood memoirs from two members of a family of Black Sea Germans. Danger from the Soviet Union during World War II required them to flee their settlements located in Ukraine and Crimea from the late 18th century.

CAS is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus, established in 1987.

Despite the pandemic, CAS continues to create opportunities to connect with its audience and bring the beauty of the arts into homes. For more, visit www.choralartsonline.org.