New video highlights Czech composer's works with choral society

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present "From Lament to Alleluia," featuring music by composer-in-residence Karel Suchy from past CAS concerts.
The video will premiere on the CAS YouTube channel on Sunday, April 18, at 7 p.m.
A video-conference “afterglow” will follow. The presentation is free to view, but donations will be accepted.
Suchy integrates musical composition and performance with his photography, video and engineering design. He was born in Czechoslovakia, where he studied piano, organ and composition, and earned his master's degree in engineering.
He led and composed for avant-garde jazz ensembles, and won awards for composition. The authorities considered their music subversive, which led to his escape from communism.
Suchy was first commissioned by the CAS to write “Sound Poem, Inspired By Nosferatu” and has contributed many other works.
The video features choral works recorded live at past CAS performances.
“Bedford Sonus I” and “American Oratorio” premiered in CAS’s first local composers’ concert in May 2014, “Alleluia For Love” premiered in March 2015 and “Lament for Love” in March 2016. “What Do You Mean?” was recorded in March 2019 during Locally Grown II.
“Bedford Sonus I” reflects the influence of Suchy’s structural/architectural engineering expertise on his musical composition. This work utilizes architectural and acoustic elements of the Frances Bedford Hall at UW-Parkside.
“American Oratorio” uses spoken-word quotations about Americans, by Americans, in 30-second segments. Other compositions also layer instrumental music, choral music and spoken word.
“Alleluia For Love” draws from Biblical texts in the Song of Solomon. “Lament For Love” uses poetry about love longed for and lost.
Dedicated to all refugees, "What Do You Mean?" draws on the World War II childhood memoirs from two members of a family of Black Sea Germans. Danger from the Soviet Union during World War II required them to flee their settlements located in Ukraine and Crimea from the late 18th century.
CAS is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus, established in 1987.
Despite the pandemic, CAS continues to create opportunities to connect with its audience and bring the beauty of the arts into homes. For more, visit www.choralartsonline.org.
This season of CAS was supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board, with funds from the state of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.