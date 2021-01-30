New Whitewater exhibit highlights refugee work in Uganda

WHITEWATER — On Feb. 1, the Whitewater Arts Alliance will be presenting a gallery exhibition of work by Mark Lawrence McPhail.

“More Than a Village” is a photographic exhibition that documents the work of the Akola Project — formerly the Uganda American Partnership Organization (UAPO).

During 2009, McPhail served on the board of the UAPO and traveled with the organization to Northern Uganda, where he worked with a local refugee community on several development projects.

He documented the experience during his visit through explanatory photographs of the work being done, and portraits of the people served by the organization.

The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28 in the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

“This collection of images offers a commentary on the well-known Yoruba proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” said McPhail. “In Africa, a continent underdeveloped and exploited for centuries, it takes more than a village to serve and support children displaced from their homes and families by war, conflict, and environmental disruptions. It takes people of conscience, compassion, and generosity to truly raise a child.”