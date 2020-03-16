Next stop, Easter Bunny: East Troy train ride to holiday fun

EAST TROY — Take a train ride to see the Easter Bunny this April.

The East Troy Electric Railroad’s Bunny Train offers a 10-mile round trip ride with face painting, live bunny and chick displays by local 4-H students and more.

Trains are scheduled April 4, 5 and 11, departing from the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

Children can partake in face painting and coloring at the depot before departure.

There are Easter-themed activities aboard the train as it heads to Elegant Farmer, a store and deli in Mukwonago, where kids will see live bunnies and chicks.

Visitors can meet the Easter Bunny for pictures, enjoy a treat and receive a special gift before returning to East Troy on the full-sized train.

The historic railroad cars are heated and rest rooms are available at the depot.

Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.easttroyrr.org.

Adult tickets $17, children ages 3 to 14 are $14 and those 2 and younger are $8.

Advance reservations are required.