Next stop, Easter Bunny: East Troy train ride to holiday fun

EAST TROY — Take a train ride to see the Easter Bunny this April.
The East Troy Electric Railroad’s Bunny Train offers a 10-mile round trip ride with face painting, live bunny and chick displays by local 4-H students and more.
Trains are scheduled April 4, 5 and 11, departing from the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.
Children can partake in face painting and coloring at the depot before departure.
There are Easter-themed activities aboard the train as it heads to Elegant Farmer, a store and deli in Mukwonago, where kids will see live bunnies and chicks.
Visitors can meet the Easter Bunny for pictures, enjoy a treat and receive a special gift before returning to East Troy on the full-sized train.
The historic railroad cars are heated and rest rooms are available at the depot.
Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.easttroyrr.org.
Adult tickets $17, children ages 3 to 14 are $14 and those 2 and younger are $8.
Advance reservations are required.
Trains will depart April 4, 5 and 11 at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m.
Visit www.easttroyrr.org/bunny-train to purchase tickets and for more details.
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip train rides from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at Elegant Farmer.
The not-for-profit museum is operated, maintained and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic Equipment.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.