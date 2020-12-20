No live shows for Geneva Theatre Actors Guild until February due to COVID

LAKE GENEVA — Looks like the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will not perform a Christmas show this month.
The guild’s Christmas production is generally its most popular, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the local acting group may not return to the stage until February 2021.
Typically, the guild would raise the curtain on its new season of monthly productions in the fall. The guild usually performs at Geneva Theater, 224 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
With the pandemic, the guild considered waiting to resume live shows until its Christmas production this month.
“Sadly, with the growing number of people still affected by the coronavirus each day, we decided not to risk endangering anyone with a live performance,” said Gail Baccetti, the guild’s publicity director.
JaNelle Powers, the guild’s artistic director, said COVID-19 made it impossible to find cast and crew members willing to participate in a show. There was also doubt that an audience would attend.
Both factors prompted the guild to drop its Christmas production.
“It was a difficult and sad choice, but one we were forced to make,” said Powers.
The plan for February 2021 makes it seem as if the show will go on, one way or another.
Powers said the guild intends to perform the week of Valentine’s Day.
“If we find it difficult to get a cast, we will do a small, two-character piece,” she said. “The exact show has not been decided upon yet, as we are not yet sure of who will or will not want to join us.”
Support Local Journalism
Guild vacancy
One person who may not be joining them is Baccetti, who has resigned from the guild.
She intends to help train her replacement, and those interested in the position can email GTAGLakeGeneva@outlook.com.
After working with the guild over two years, “I find there are other projects to which I want to devote my attention,” said Baccetti.
Powers said the guild is sorry to see her go.
The guild is looking for someone to fill the role of publicity director and “jump in wherever the need is,” she said.
“We all pitch in with sets, costumes, props, tech, acting, programs, etc.,” Powers said. “The guild is a team. Yes, we each have a job and a title, but ultimately, we all share all of the responsibilities for getting our productions up and running.”
The guild started its first season in 2017, after the reopening of Geneva Theater.
Technically, shows are free, but audiences can make a donation. Each month, donations would go to an area civic group or charity.
“We are all volunteers who love theater and our town,” Powers said.
