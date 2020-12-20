No live shows for Geneva Theatre Actors Guild until February due to COVID

Powers said the guild intends to perform the week of Valentine’s Day.

“If we find it difficult to get a cast, we will do a small, two-character piece,” she said. “The exact show has not been decided upon yet, as we are not yet sure of who will or will not want to join us.”

Guild vacancy

One person who may not be joining them is Baccetti, who has resigned from the guild.

She intends to help train her replacement, and those interested in the position can email GTAGLakeGeneva@outlook.com.

After working with the guild over two years, “I find there are other projects to which I want to devote my attention,” said Baccetti.

Powers said the guild is sorry to see her go.

The guild is looking for someone to fill the role of publicity director and “jump in wherever the need is,” she said.

“We all pitch in with sets, costumes, props, tech, acting, programs, etc.,” Powers said. “The guild is a team. Yes, we each have a job and a title, but ultimately, we all share all of the responsibilities for getting our productions up and running.”