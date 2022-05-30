No more fines at library, a historic photo project & summer events in Delavan

Aram goes fine free for all

DELAVAN — The Aram Public Library Board of Trustees recently decided to eliminate fines for adult library users starting June 1.

Aram Library Director Michelle Carter said removing barriers with fines creates a more welcoming environment for visitors.

“Basically, we’d like our materials returned so more people can access them, it’s that simple,” said Carter. “With the ups and downs of the economy and possible stress to personal finances, the board’s goal is to improve customer service and the user’s library experience.”

While due dates on materials from the library still apply, the board’s decision includes past fines on returned items.

In 2019, the board dropped fines on all youth and teen accounts.

Library users are still encouraged to return or renew items in a timely manner.

Aram is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Photo essay display to celebrate Delavan

Aram Public Library is helping to curate a photo essay display titled “Discovering Delavanites” as part of the celebration for the 125th anniversary of the City of Delavan.

The display focuses on captured moments in the lives of Delavanites. Possible photo topics include a child at play, people at work or neighborhood and family gatherings.

People of all ages can submit photos of any size from now until Thursday, June 30. Those who submit photos are asked to provide the name of the topic, date of photo, title of work if applicable and the name of the photographer. Photos can be dropped off at Aram or emailed to aramlibrary@aramlibrary.org.

The library can print photos in 4x6 or 5x7 sizes.

Photos will be displayed July and August at Aram.

Submissions will be donated to the Delavan Historical Society.

Call the library at 262-728-3111 for more information.

Summer reading program kicks off June 10

The Aram Public Library Summer Reading Program begins Friday, June 10, at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Program starts at 3 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Ocean of Possibilities.” At the launch, there will be a stuffed animal adoption, crafts, lawn games, a demonstration by Allez Fencing, the Boys & Girls Club and a movie in the park sponsored by Piggly Wiggly.

Children and adults can attend and register for summer reading adventures.

Sign up at the library or use the Beanstack app.

Museum Adventure Pass

The Museum Adventure Pass program provides free admission to unique cultural destinations throughout the Greater Chicago area to library card holders at over 140 public libraries, including the Aram Public Library.

Passes are available for Brookfield Zoo, Illinois Railway Museum and Geneva Lake Museum, as well as other destinations.

To obtain a pass, call 262-728-3111 or visit aramlibrary.org. Passes are available on a first-come first-served basis.

Teen Subscription Boxes

Sign up at aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111 to start.

Each box contains:

Handpicked books, snacks, crafts in a box.

Books should be returned after they are read.

Teens can receive up to two boxes a month. Brick back a box, books and comment card to receive a sweet treat.

Subscription boxes are curated from Aram’s young adult/teen materials.

Aram calendar

Baby to Three, Come Wiggle with Me! — Mondays at 10 a.m.

A special storytime/dance party for babies, toddlers and their grown-ups. Enjoy music, movement and stories while getting to know other families with young children. Read, dance, repeat! No registration necessary.

Conversation Café — every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Beginner’s English. Build conversation and vocabulary skills with Richard from the Walworth County Literacy Council.

Card Games — Friday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.

Learn a new game or hone your skills in Bridge or Gin Rummy. Intended for adults. No registration necessary.

Pollinator Palooza — Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featuring three main speakers from the Geneva Lake Conservancy, The Hive Taproom and the UW-Madison Division of Extension Walworth County. Also raffles, plant giveaway, and an all ages costume contest. No registration required.

Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin — Thursday, June 30, in the library parking lot. Blood drive 2-6:30 p.m., stuffie vaccination 2-3:30 p.m.

Register by calling the library at 262-728-3111 or at aramlibrary.org.

While adults donate, children can have their stuffed animals safely “vaccinated” to help them understand the vaccination process. Aram has joined with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to increase blood donations, which have been far fewer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friends Book Sale — Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Held on the library’s front yard, the Friends’ Book Sale offers hundreds of adult, children and teen books, DVDs and music CDs, all at bargain prices.