No Special Olympics pig roast this year

The COVID-19 outbreak caused organizers to cancel the Walworth County Adult Special Olympics annual pig roast.
A fundraiser for the Special Olympics, the event was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Champs Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Geneva.
The pig roast traditionally caps off the Special Olympics sports year on the night before Venetian Fest — which has also been cancelled this year.
The Special Olympics itself has paused its regular activities.
“And this virus has tipped into our fundraising events,” said Betty Aguirre, of the Walworth County Adult Special Olympics program. “I sincerely hope next year we will be back at Champs and the community remembers these Special Olympians.”
The pig roast has been going since “day one” at Champs, said Aguirre, over 15 years.
Raffles and an $8 pulled pork dinner were on the menu for the event prior to its cancellation.
“It is so heartwarming to see the number of people coming out and supporting Special Olympics,” Aguirre said. “I have always said this is a caring community, and our community understands the mission of what this program is doing to help these special needs athletes achieve a dream.”
For more details, visit the Walworth County Special Olympics Facebook page.
