Not an illusion: Tristan Crist is back on stage

Resorter: How did closing the theater affect you?Tristan Crist: The initial closure was unexpected, but of course we were happy to do our part to help slow the spread. We used the down time to work on new illusions for the summer as well as develop a plan to safely resume operation. Like many business owners, I found it challenging not knowing when we would be officially allowed to resume business and, as information and recommendations changed daily, I learned to adapt on the fly. When “non-essential” businesses were allowed to do curbside pick-up, we started selling theater popcorn and our popular magic kit in our parking lot. The local community was very supportive of that, and we are continuing to offer curbside concessions and magic kits now for those who don’t feel comfortable going back to a live show yet. Throughout the shutdown, we continued to change our target date for reopening as the public health situation progressed and as health officials learned more. Not knowing an official date made it difficult to plan ahead, but the goal was to be ready when the time came. Once we were given the all-clear, we put our protocols in place and started selling tickets again!