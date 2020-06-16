Not happening: Food truck festival cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Food Truck Festival is no longer happening in Elkhorn.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20, the event was expected to bring live music and vendors along with food trucks to Veterans Square.

On Facebook, the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center stated they tried to work out a way to bring the event back this year.

"And it's with great disappointment that we are announcing that the Food Truck Festival will be cancelled for 2020," stated the chamber.

