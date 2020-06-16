You are the owner of this article.
Not happening: Food truck festival cancelled

Not happening: Food truck festival cancelled

Food truck festival not happening

Robyn Smith, of Gypsy Soul Traveling Kitchen, seen here at last year’s Food Truck Festival in Elkhorn. The event has been cancelled for this year. 

 File photo, Regional News

The Food Truck Festival is no longer happening in Elkhorn. 

Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20, the event was expected to bring live music and vendors along with food trucks to Veterans Square.

On Facebook, the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center stated they tried to work out a way to bring the event back this year.

"And it's with great disappointment that we are announcing that the Food Truck Festival will be cancelled for 2020," stated the chamber.

