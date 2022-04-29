Numerous Lake Geneva area restaurants competing for award in Williams Bay Chili Cook Off

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League’s Chili Cook Off returns after pandemic-related cancelation and delays.

The Cook Off will be Saturday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or whenever chili runs out. The event will occur at the Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

Despite the interruptions, organizers had no trouble filling this year’s 10 competitive placements, with local restaurants vying for the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Civic League President Mary Umans said enthusiasm usually builds up after the holidays, resulting in large turnout for the annual event held in early February. However, with the uncertainty of another COVID variant emerging, organizers felt it best to postpone to this spring.

The Cook Off invites the public to sample and place a vote for their favorite chili. The restaurant with the most votes is presented the People’s Choice Award and yearlong bragging rights for the area’s best chili recipe.

Participating this year are The Abbey Resort, Chucks Lakeshore Inn, Green Grocer, Hunt Club Steakhouse, Lake City Social, Lucke’s Cantina, Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, Pier 290, South Shore Bar and Grill and The Owl Tavern.

Tickets can be bought at the door for $8. For children age 10 and younger, the cost is $5.

The Williams Bay Women’s Civic League is a 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to service and fundraising to benefit and enhance the lives of area youth.

The Chili Cook Off is just one of the annual fundraising events hosted by the Civic League who, to date, has raised over $215,000 for area youth programs.