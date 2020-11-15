Obscure gems: Sun Ra & the nuclear nightmare

In 1983, over 100 million viewers watched ABC-TV’s broadcast of “The Day After,” a film that depicts the devastation of nuclear war. The most famous moment is when the missiles fall. A blood-orange mushroom cloud blossoms on the horizon near a freeway lined with dead cars. The sky turns red, buildings explode and people incinerate.

That same year, an underground jazz legend put out an album with a song called “Nuclear War.” Recorded in 1982, Sun Ra and His Arkestra’s “A Fireside Chat with Lucifer” begins with a sobering message. Packed in a barrage of F-words, Ra lays it down in no uncertain terms: “If they push that button, your (expletive) got to go.”

Today, we have grown accustomed to extinction being a button push away. But in 1983, “The Day After” fueled nightmares. Right after it aired, ABC News hosted a discussion about nuclear weapons with a panel that included Henry Kissinger and Carl Sagan. Kicking things off, moderator Ted Koppel acknowledged the content of the movie, reassuring his viewers “The Day After” was not real. “If you can, take a quick look out the window,” he said. “It’s all still there.”