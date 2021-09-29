Oktoberfests coming to Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, town of Delavan

October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
Oktoberfest is an annual German festival is believed to have started Oct. 12, 1810, with the celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria.
Traditionally, Oktoberfest is held over two weeks, ending the first Sunday in October.
In the Walworth County area, the fun begins almost a week later.
Here are some local Oktoberfests and Oktoberfest-related events to keep in mind.
Oktoberfest Kick-off — Thursday, Oct. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. A prelude to Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest (see below), the open house-style event features a mini three-brat sample platter for guests, plus handmade hot pretzel with dipping sauce. Up for tasting are three limited edition brats by Lake Geneva Country Meats. Simple Bakery is making soft pretzels. There will also be a cash bar serving German wines and Oktoberfest beer, while supplies last.
Oktoberfest Kick-off with Big Al Wetzel Trio — Friday, Oct. 8, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Another prelude to Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest, with the Big Al Wetzel Trio performing in the beer garden. Visit the Topsy Turvy Facebook page for details.
Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, noon to 7 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Streets of Lake Geneva’s event includes food, craft fair vendors, free pumpkin giveaway, kids games, stein hoisting competition and a traditional Oktobefest Beer Garden. Live music for Oct. 9: Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Steve Meisner Polka Band, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10: Badger High School Jazz Band noon to 1:30 p.m.; The Phenix Band 2 to 4:30 p.m.; and Die Musikmeisters Band 5 to 7 p.m. Be on the lookout for Eddie Kobesko, the roving accordion player, throughout the event. Visit www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.
Oktoberfest at the Baker House — Oct. 9, 6 to 9 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Featuring a performance by The Gravity of Youth on the lawn. Visit Baker House or The Gravity of Youth Facebook pages.
Oktoberfest celebration with Lines of Loyalty — Oct. 9, 7 to 10 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Head to the brewery after Saturday’s Oktoberfest festivities in Flat Iron Park for a show by Lines of Loyalty. Visit Topsy Turvy Facebook page.
Duesterbeck’s Oktoberfest — Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. The brewing company’s own Alpine Blast beer returns for its second annual Oktoberfest celebration, which also features polka music, a performance by a German dance team, live music by Indigo Canyon and food by Little Lamb and Brodie’s Beef. Visit Duesterbeck’s Facebook page.
The 16th Annual Elkhorn Oktoberfest — Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Craft and commercial vendors will fill the park, while guests can walk the line on Wisconsin Street to enjoy local and German cuisine from over 15 food vendors. All Around Town Beer/Wine Tasting throughout downtown Elkhorn 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Classic Car Show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music at Park Stage starts noon. Also, the Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk. Visit the Facebook event page or business.elkhornchamber.com.
Oktoberfest — Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 6 p.m., Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, town of Delavan. Food trucks, German beer, bouncy house, craft vendors and more. Performers: German Dancers 12:30 p.m.; DANK Dancers 1:30 p.m.; and Steve Meisner Band from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests can also view the town’s new event venue, Waters Edge. Visit the Facebook event page.