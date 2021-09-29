Oktoberfests coming to Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, town of Delavan

October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.

Oktoberfest is an annual German festival is believed to have started Oct. 12, 1810, with the celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria.

Traditionally, Oktoberfest is held over two weeks, ending the first Sunday in October.

In the Walworth County area, the fun begins almost a week later.

Here are some local Oktoberfests and Oktoberfest-related events to keep in mind.

Oktoberfest Kick-off — Thursday, Oct. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., Simple Café, 525 Broad St., Lake Geneva. A prelude to Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest (see below), the open house-style event features a mini three-brat sample platter for guests, plus handmade hot pretzel with dipping sauce. Up for tasting are three limited edition brats by Lake Geneva Country Meats. Simple Bakery is making soft pretzels. There will also be a cash bar serving German wines and Oktoberfest beer, while supplies last.