Oktoberfests in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn & Delavan

Expect a steady diet of beer, brats and polka throughout the month.
Communities such as Lake Geneva, Elkhorn and the town of Delavan are having Oktoberfest celebrations, as are numerous area businesses.
First up is the three-day Oktoberfest celebration planned by Lake Geneva’s Business Improvement District (BID), Friday through Monday, Oct. 10 to 12.
The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Center’s Oktoberfest event is Saturday, Oct. 17.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the town of Delavan and Delavan Friends of the Park have its Oktoberfest celebration.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, event organizers have tweaked the programs at this year’s events.
In Lake Geneva, no downtown streets will be closed, unlike in previous years.
“Closing a road would entice people to gather too much,” said BID President Spyro Condos.
Located at the corner of Wrigley Drive and Center Street, Flat Iron Park will feature more hand sanitizer stations and extra Port-a-Potties. Vendors will also be further apart than in the past.
There will be signs directing people to wear masks, said Condos.
Elkhorn’s Oktoberfest will not have its usual chili cook off this year, while the beer and wine tasting has been altered.
The town of Delavan’s celebration also includes a new online activity in conjunction with the event.
Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest
Most of the activities for Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest occur Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.
On Oct. 10 and 11, free pumpkin giveaways start for ages 12 and younger start at 11 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St.
This year will see twice the usual number of pumpkins going out to participants. Condos said a total of 900 pumpkins will be given away — 450 each day.
Also on Oct. 10 and 11, Good Times Eddie will be playing the accordion throughout downtown and the Flat Iron Park tent.
In Flat Iron Park, the Steve Meisner Polka Band plays Oct. 10 from noon to 2:30 p.m. The NEW Piano Guys perform from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Oct. 11, the Badger High School Jazz Band plays from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Phenix Band performs from 3 to 5 p.m.
Condos said there will be live entertainment in front of the Riviera.
On Monday, Oct. 12, local businesses will hold special promotional events tying into Oktoberfest, he said.
Visit the Lake Geneva Oktoberfest 2020 page on Facebook for event updates and more details.
Elkhorn’s Oktoberfest
The city’s 15th annual Oktoberfest is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Most event activities are in Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Guests can walk a line on Wisconsin Street to enjoy local and German foods from over 15 vendors.
The All Around Town Beer/Wine Tasting is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Live music starts at noon on the park stage.
Also planned is the Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk and the event’s annual classic car show.
For more details, visit elkhornchamber.com or call 262-723-5788.
Town of Delavan’s Oktoberfest
Food trucks, vendors, German dancers and more are on tap for the town’s Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 24, at Delavan Community Park, located at Highway 50 and South Shore Drive. Festivities begin at noon.
The Steve Meisner Band will also perform at this event. Axe-Sighted will also host ax-throwing inside its fully enclosed trailer — something that was popular during the town’s Fourth of July celebration.
There will be a sauerkraut eating competition at the event.
Also new this year is a German trivia contest. Teams of up to six can sign up for on the Delavan Friends of the Park Facebook page. Cost is $15 per team.
