Oktoberfests in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn & Delavan

Expect a steady diet of beer, brats and polka throughout the month.

Communities such as Lake Geneva, Elkhorn and the town of Delavan are having Oktoberfest celebrations, as are numerous area businesses.

First up is the three-day Oktoberfest celebration planned by Lake Geneva’s Business Improvement District (BID), Friday through Monday, Oct. 10 to 12.

The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Center’s Oktoberfest event is Saturday, Oct. 17.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the town of Delavan and Delavan Friends of the Park have its Oktoberfest celebration.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, event organizers have tweaked the programs at this year’s events.

In Lake Geneva, no downtown streets will be closed, unlike in previous years.

“Closing a road would entice people to gather too much,” said BID President Spyro Condos.

Located at the corner of Wrigley Drive and Center Street, Flat Iron Park will feature more hand sanitizer stations and extra Port-a-Potties. Vendors will also be further apart than in the past.

There will be signs directing people to wear masks, said Condos.