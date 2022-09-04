Old World Wisconsin will receive $2.8 million to build new guest services center

EAGLE — The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.8 million grant to the State Historical Society of Wisconsin to help build a guest services center at the Old World Wisconsin history museum. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Old World Wisconsin is an open air history museum on over 600 acres north of Walworth County, about 11 miles northwest of East Troy.

This project will aid in the construction of two buildings that will offer a variety of amenities, including retail space, ticketing windows, a lounge area and restrooms to boost the local tourism economy.

The EDA investment will be matched with $687,500 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $500,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“President Biden recognizes the vital contribution the travel and tourism industry makes to the American economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping this critical sector not only recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic but build back stronger and more equitably for the future.”

Alejandra Y. Castillo said the EDA plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts. Castillo is the assistant secretary of commerce for the EDA.

“This project will ensure the long-term viability of a regional gem as a critical source of tourism-based economic development in the state," said Castillo.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said the state's travel and tourism industry is an essential economic driver, which is why "we’ve made sure to prioritize more than $200 million to support the hard work, determination, and ingenuity of the folks in our tourism industry.” “I’m proud that our investments have outpaced the national average as a percentage of recovery funds allocated toward arts, culture, and tourism, and this $2.8 million grant will help us continue supporting this industry and the jobs and economic activity that come with it," said Evers.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she voted for the America Rescue Plan to support the state's businesses and economy.

“This federal investment from the Biden Administration will accelerate our local tourism economy by providing infrastructure upgrades to the Old World Wisconsin history museum to attract new businesses and create new jobs," Baldwin said.

This project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.

EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.

Effective May 26, the EDA closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30.