Open for snacks: Emagine offers curbside service

Emagine Geneva Lakes

Buy movie theater concessions curbside three days a week at Emagine Geneva Lakes in the town of Lyons. 

TOWN OF LYONS — Missing movie theater snacks? Emagine Geneva Lakes is selling now selling them curbside three days a week. 

Located at 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons, the theater is offering concessions and gift cards Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from noon to 7 p.m.

As Emagine counts down the days until the guests can be entertained by movies on its big screens, it is offering a special menu for a limited time.

The curbside menu includes carryout combos, family-size popcorn and other concession favorites such as nachos, pizza, candy, pretzel bites, cookie dough and chicken tenders.

Customers can also purchase a $25 Emagine gift card, which comes with a free family-sized popcorn order.

Emagine employees will wear masks and gloves while preparing, packaging and delivering items to vehicles for pickup. 

To place an order, call 262-475-2300 prior to arriving at the theater. 

Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com/curbside for more information, including a complete menu.

