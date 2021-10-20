Orchestral, sax & flute performances round out October at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater has three more concerts this month.

Matthew Sintchak plays Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra perform Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. Cristina Ballatori will play with guest artist Kevin Chance Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The Oct. 21 and 28 concerts will be at the Light Recital Hall, which is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. The Oct. 24 performance is in Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.

On Oct. 21, Sintchak will present a solo saxophone recital featuring premieres of works by composers David Amram and Robin McLaughlin.

A part of the faculty since 2001, Sintchak has given saxophone performances and master classes throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, China and Japan. He has also performed with the various symphonies and ensembles, and he is a regular member of the Ancia Saxophone Quartet, Duo Nouveau and the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble.