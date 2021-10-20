Orchestral, sax & flute performances round out October at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater has three more concerts this month.
Matthew Sintchak plays Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra perform Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. Cristina Ballatori will play with guest artist Kevin Chance Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
The Oct. 21 and 28 concerts will be at the Light Recital Hall, which is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. The Oct. 24 performance is in Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
On Oct. 21, Sintchak will present a solo saxophone recital featuring premieres of works by composers David Amram and Robin McLaughlin.
A part of the faculty since 2001, Sintchak has given saxophone performances and master classes throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, China and Japan. He has also performed with the various symphonies and ensembles, and he is a regular member of the Ancia Saxophone Quartet, Duo Nouveau and the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform works from “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and works for string orchestra. The Oct. 24 concert will feature student soloist Miranda Johnson performing “Horn Concerto No. 1” by Richard Strauss. Originally from Roscoe, Illinois, Johnson is majoring in music performance for horn with a minor in music theory.
“In my opinion, the performance of this piece is all about bringing back the joy of live performance,” said Johnson. “It feels really special to be able to play the music I thought I might never get the chance to when the pandemic hit. After all the pain and loss over the last two years, I finally have the opportunity to do what I love most — perform.”
Ballatori and Chance will play flute and piano, respectively, Oct. 28. The music will draw from an eclectic array of works inspired by songs and dances, including
Franz Schubert’s “Introduction and Variations (Opus 160) on Trockne Blumen from Die Schone Mullerin” and Robert Muczynski’s Sonata, Op. 14, plus Samuel Zyman’s “Canción de Cuna,” Michael Torke’s “Sprite,” and Dan Welcher’s “All the Words to All the Songs.”
Tickets for the three concerts are $8 to ages 18 and younger or 65 and older; $9 for adults.
To purchase and for more information, visit tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.