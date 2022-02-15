Over 30 wedding professionals to attend March's Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase

TOWN OF GENEVA — A new event is bringing everything one would need to plan a dream wedding together under one roof.

Various wedding professionals will be on hand for the 2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase on Sunday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 30 DJs, caterers, photographers, wedding planners and more will be at the event, which will be held at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Sponsored by Evergreen Country Club, the showcase is free to attend.

There will be raffles with prizes ranging from complimentary overnight stays at area resorts, photography packages, gift cards and baskets, and more.

Each bride and groom in attendance will receive a complimentary and reusable Bridal Showcase tote upon check-in.

Musician Brett Gaertner, one of the vendors participating in the showcase, will perform from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Other showcase vendors include the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Tiffany Kells Photography, DJ Felix Entertainment, Elena In Home Catering LLC, Heather Laho Makeup, Jacobs Smokehouse and Lake Geneva Party Bus Company.

Pre-registration is required to attend.

To register and for more information, visit go.lakegenevanews.net/bridal2022.