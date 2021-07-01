Over 40 writers at Lake Geneva's Beachside Authorfest

Expect many new faces at this year’s Beachside Authorfest Thursday through Saturday, July 8 to 10.

On July 10, over 40 authors, groups and businesses are expected to be on hand for the event in Lake Geneva’s Library Park.

“Over half of the authors attending this year are new to the event,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member. “We look forward to meeting them and to welcoming back some old friends who have participated for many years.”

Authorfest is free to attend. Guest musicians will perform throughout the day.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, the event was expanded to three days this year.

A Zoom introduction is scheduled July 8, and a community historical project presentation is set for July 9.

The meet-and-greets with authors is July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The festival format allows for authors to set up tents, chat with guests, and to sell and sign copies of their books.