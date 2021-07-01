Over 40 writers at Lake Geneva's Beachside Authorfest

Expect many new faces at this year’s Beachside Authorfest Thursday through Saturday, July 8 to 10.
On July 10, over 40 authors, groups and businesses are expected to be on hand for the event in Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
“Over half of the authors attending this year are new to the event,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member. “We look forward to meeting them and to welcoming back some old friends who have participated for many years.”
Authorfest is free to attend. Guest musicians will perform throughout the day.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books, the event was expanded to three days this year.
A Zoom introduction is scheduled July 8, and a community historical project presentation is set for July 9.
The meet-and-greets with authors is July 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The festival format allows for authors to set up tents, chat with guests, and to sell and sign copies of their books.
Scheduled to make their first appearances at the event are Peggy Race, Kerstin Schaefer, Judith Staponkus, Julie Kendrick, Kathleen McDonough Mundo, Josh Rex, Dust Bunny Books, Carol Byrne, Carol Shay Horning, Stephanie McBain, Irene Michaels, Jennifer Parker, Nancy Sampson-Bach, Terri Wangard, Jeffrey White and Kerri Lukasavitz.
Also expected are Pamela Meyers, Christine Todd, Jean-Michel Smith, Robb Chase, Sharon Angelici, Michelle Caffrey, Tish delaMora, Pat Hall, Frank Landi, Kenneth Linde, Victoria Noe, Carol Paur, Jerry Peterson, Georgann Prochaska, Charlene Wexler, Stephen Glick, Gregory Renz, Rich Elliott, Dr. Gerry Haller, Jeremy Kester, Lisa Lickel, Eric Schlehlein, Howard Seaborne, Joyce Selander, K.M. Waldvogel and the Wisconsin Historical Society/Black Point Estate & Gardens.
All Authorfest activities are free to attend.
Introduction & Foreword
Prior to July 10, there are activities modeled after the traditional structure of a book to lead into the event.
A Zoom introduction to Authorfest is July 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring Pamela Toler, author of “Women Warriors: An Unexpected History.”
When Toler told people she was working on a book about women warriors, almost everyone said, “You mean like Joan of Arc?” The short answer: “Not always.”
Beginning with the oldest known women warriors, Toler will introduce women warriors who were more important than many realized, debunking the myth that women have not, and therefore cannot, be warriors.
Toler, who holds a doctorate in history, will tell stories of women warriors from around the globe. Toler has written eight books of popular history for children and adults. Her work has appeared in Aramco World, Calliope, History Channel Magazine, MHQ: The Quarterly Journal of Military History, The Washington Post and time.com.
Email RStrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call the library at 262-249-5299 to view the program.
Foreword to Authorfest is July 9, from 5 to 6 p.m., on the east lawn of the library.
The past year, the library collaborated with schools to create an Authorfest committee at Lake Geneva Middle School.
Committee members include Brookes, Rob Ocker, Ava Ocker, Eric McGrath, Noreen Hale, Braiya Nolan and Caleb Monge.
The committee collected a history of outstanding work done during the COVID-19 pandemic by students, educators and community members.
“Our intent is to share information to leave a legacy to the community and future generations, and bring awareness to the Lake Geneva area,” said Rob Ocker, committee chairman.
At Foreword, Lake Geneva educators, students and community members will share stories of their experiences during the pandemic, as well as journals, art and poetry submissions to the Wisconsin Historical Society Journaling Project.
The library will offer a StoryCorps initiative next spring, and it will be demonstrated during Foreword.
Youth-led musical/theatre group the Lake Geneva Pleasant Street Players will also perform. The group is directed by Badger High School students Monge and Ava Ocker.
July 9 guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us for more information.