Owner of former Keg Room in Williams Bay continues to help people all over the world

Missionary, entrepreneur, cancer survivor, producer of homemade canned foods — meet Shirley Fry-Sopha, who at age 85 is still an active presence in the Williams Bay area, working hard to help those less fortunate around the world.
To anyone who knows “Ma Fry,” the owner of the former Keg Room in Williams Bay, this is not surprising.
“My first paying job was when I was 3 years old,” Fry-Sopha said. “I worked 63 years before the Keg Room burnt down and I haven’t stopped since. So you know, basically, I never retired.”
One of nine children on her father’s tobacco farm in a village on the Kickapoo River, Fry-Sopha said her dad hired her to pick worms off the tobacco plants and then kill them. Her pay: A penny a worm.
She said her father assumed, since she only knew how to count up to 15 back then, that his daughter would make 15 cents.
But with some help from her brothers and sisters, Fry-Sopha presented to her dad a coffee can full of 330 big, green, dead grubs.
“So I got my $3.30, but I wasn’t paid piecemeal anymore after that,” she said.
Such is the way Fry-Sopha tackles her endeavors. Learning on the family farm in Viola that if you don’t work, you don’t eat, her can-do attitude brought her to Walworth County in the 1950s.
“Whenever I’m involved in something or take a new job or whatever, within six weeks, I’m the one that’s running it,” she said.
Why? Fry-Sopha doesn’t know. “That’s the way it works,” she shrugged.
But perhaps it’s got something to do with her definition of an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs don’t say no, according to Ma Fry. They find a way.
Originally serving as manager of the Keg Room in the early 1970s, she became its owner.
Located on what is now vacant land at the corner of East Geneva Street and North Walworth Avenue, the Keg Room was a restaurant, lounge, laundromat, beauty salon — even a place where Ma Fry could process her jellies, relish and other foods.
But since her teen years, Fry-Sopha wanted to be a missionary. Her work in this field began in the mid 1990s, after a trip to Jamaica.
Before a September 2001 fire destroyed the Keg Room building, she had already been sending food, clothes and supplies to a village in the country.
She continues to help two churches and a school in Little Bay, where she once met a woman known as Miss Vera.
Miss Vera was on the steps of a school praying for someone to put a roof over her head with a place to preach the word of God.
The encounter ultimately led to the creation of a new church that Fry-Sopha worked to make real for the Jamaican community.
When Ma Fry was in her early 70s, she went there to help build the church, now known as the New Testament Church of Christ.
Fry-Sopha has also taken mission trips to Haiti, the Czech Republic, Africa and the Honduras.
Primarily, she visits Honduras now, serving as the mission effort’s “first intern and their oldest intern,” she laughed.
A battle with breast cancer from 2019 to 2020 did not slow down Fry-Sopha.
She remains in demand at the Williams Bay Farmer’s Market, where she can be found with her jars of relish, pickles, chili sauce and other foods.
At the market, all the money spent at her table goes to the churches and school in Little Bay.
“I don’t say the profit goes to Jamaica, because there isn’t any profit if you’re doing all the work,” Fry-Sopha said. “The money just goes. That way, the kids, I’m trying to keep the fifth-graders and the sixth-graders in school.”
The Williams Bay Farmers Market is each Friday this summer in Edgewater Park.