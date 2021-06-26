Owner of former Keg Room in Williams Bay continues to help people all over the world

Missionary, entrepreneur, cancer survivor, producer of homemade canned foods — meet Shirley Fry-Sopha, who at age 85 is still an active presence in the Williams Bay area, working hard to help those less fortunate around the world.

To anyone who knows “Ma Fry,” the owner of the former Keg Room in Williams Bay, this is not surprising.

“My first paying job was when I was 3 years old,” Fry-Sopha said. “I worked 63 years before the Keg Room burnt down and I haven’t stopped since. So you know, basically, I never retired.”

One of nine children on her father’s tobacco farm in a village on the Kickapoo River, Fry-Sopha said her dad hired her to pick worms off the tobacco plants and then kill them. Her pay: A penny a worm.

She said her father assumed, since she only knew how to count up to 15 back then, that his daughter would make 15 cents.

But with some help from her brothers and sisters, Fry-Sopha presented to her dad a coffee can full of 330 big, green, dead grubs.

“So I got my $3.30, but I wasn’t paid piecemeal anymore after that,” she said.