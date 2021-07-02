 Skip to main content
Owners of Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion give over $3,500 to local organizations

The owners of Maxwell Mansion gave over $3,500 to local organizations as a part of their welcome to the community.

On June 17, the Pfeifer family held an open house at the Lake Geneva mansion, a hotel which they purchased in December 2020.

“Since we acquired Maxwell Mansion, we couldn’t wait for the opportunity to hold an open house to meet members of our community and to offer tours of the property,” said Luke Pfeifer. “It is amazing how many residents have either not toured the Mansion or did not know it was open to the public. The Mansion is a wonderful part of the history of Lake Geneva and is home to memories of guests and locals for decades.”

Some of the recipients of donations from the Pfeifers include Geneva Lake Museum, Geneva Lakes YMCA, Inspiration Ministries, Open Arms Free Clinic and Agape House.

“There are so many amazing organizations supporting the needs of our greater community, and we are delighted to be able to contribute to a few of them as a part of our adventure of acquiring Maxwell Mansion,” said Monica Pfeifer. “As our business succeeds, we look forward to continue giving back to our community.”

As part of the June 17 open house, tours were given to guests of the mansion, its stables and the Carriage House. The stunning grounds, crystal ballroom and two bars — Apothecary and the Speakeasy — were also featured. The Cheese Box in Lake Geneva provided hors d’oeuvres.

Those who could not attend the June 17 event can still tour the mansion, which is open to the public, except during private events.

Maxwell offers tours at no charge, based on availability.

The mansion was established in the summer of 1856 as a summer home for a prominent Chicago surgeon, Dr. Philip Maxwell. The home’s grand entrance, tall windows, elaborate wood moldings, marble fireplaces, and grand staircase gave testimony to Dr. Maxwell’s prominent position in the community.

Over the years, several different owners put their mark on the property, essentially rescuing it from the passage of time, a fate that befalls many a historic property. The most recent owner, Andrew Fritz, undertook a three-year renovation, adding to the boutique resort’s grandeur.

Today, there are 28 suites total across the original home and adjacent Carriage House and Stables, an elegant ballroom, a Speakeasy and an Apothecary cocktail bar. The property is surrounded by three acres of gardens graced with outdoor fireplaces, a heated saltwater pool, and a bocce ball court.

For more information, visit staymaxwell.com or call 262-248-9711.

The mansion is located at both 304 S. Wells St. and 421 Baker St.

