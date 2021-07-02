Owners of Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion give over $3,500 to local organizations

The owners of Maxwell Mansion gave over $3,500 to local organizations as a part of their welcome to the community.

On June 17, the Pfeifer family held an open house at the Lake Geneva mansion, a hotel which they purchased in December 2020.

“Since we acquired Maxwell Mansion, we couldn’t wait for the opportunity to hold an open house to meet members of our community and to offer tours of the property,” said Luke Pfeifer. “It is amazing how many residents have either not toured the Mansion or did not know it was open to the public. The Mansion is a wonderful part of the history of Lake Geneva and is home to memories of guests and locals for decades.”

Some of the recipients of donations from the Pfeifers include Geneva Lake Museum, Geneva Lakes YMCA, Inspiration Ministries, Open Arms Free Clinic and Agape House.

“There are so many amazing organizations supporting the needs of our greater community, and we are delighted to be able to contribute to a few of them as a part of our adventure of acquiring Maxwell Mansion,” said Monica Pfeifer. “As our business succeeds, we look forward to continue giving back to our community.”