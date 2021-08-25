Painting comes home: Thorne portrait to be unveiled at Delavan's Aram Public Library

DELAVAN — Aram Public Library is unveiling a portrait Friday, Aug. 27, that was painted by an artist once considered the “Dean of Wisconsin portrait painters.”
William Thorne’s portrait of Alice Sumner Fisher was recently donated to the library by the Wallis family, originally of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The unveiling is at 10:30 a.m. The library is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Alice Sumner Fisher was born in Bainbridge, New York ,in 1876. Her family soon moved to Delavan, where she eventually met and befriended Thorne.
According to Wallis family lore, William was “sweet on” her, but in September 1901, Alice married George Fisher, also of Delavan. The two later divorced and Alice moved with their two children, Eleanor and Ellis, to the Main Line, outside of Philadelphia, where she married Alexis Dupont Parker, a widower.
The portrait followed Alice and her daughter, Eleanor, who married Allan D. Wallis, Jr., in 1934.
Alice died in Philadelphia in 1964 and is buried in the Sumner family plot in Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan.
Eleanor’s surviving children — Stephen Wallis and his wife Frederica Matera; Kendall and Faith Wallis; and Charles Wallis — are delighted to bring Alice’s portrait back home to Delavan.
Thorne (1863-1956) was born in Delavan. He became an American artist and portrait painter of the “carriage set.” He began work as an illustrator, attended both the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the antique class of the National Academy of Design in New York City. He moved to Paris where for three years, where he painted mostly wealthy Americans living in the city.
Returning to New York City, Thorne maintained a studio in New York’s Carnegie Hall.
Local Delavanites believe that, early in his career, Thorne shared studio space with John Singer Sargent, a well-known portrait painter. Sargent painted a portrait of William, inscribed “to my friend Thorne.”
Thorne had a distinctive style, painting his subjects in high fashion with little background, choosing to focus wholly on his subjects.
Robert Betzer, an Aram Public Library trustee said, “He had a wonderful portrait style, especially good with hands.
Look at the details. His portrait subjects always seemed so pleasant.”
Thorne returned to Delavan in the second decade of the 1900s, living in his home on Fourth Street.
During his career, his subjects included his daughter Margaret Ann, or “Margie,” and other famous families including the children of Andrew Carnegie and Jay Gould.