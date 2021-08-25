Painting comes home: Thorne portrait to be unveiled at Delavan's Aram Public Library

Thorne (1863-1956) was born in Delavan. He became an American artist and portrait painter of the “carriage set.” He began work as an illustrator, attended both the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the antique class of the National Academy of Design in New York City. He moved to Paris where for three years, where he painted mostly wealthy Americans living in the city.

Returning to New York City, Thorne maintained a studio in New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Local Delavanites believe that, early in his career, Thorne shared studio space with John Singer Sargent, a well-known portrait painter. Sargent painted a portrait of William, inscribed “to my friend Thorne.”

Thorne had a distinctive style, painting his subjects in high fashion with little background, choosing to focus wholly on his subjects.

Robert Betzer, an Aram Public Library trustee said, “He had a wonderful portrait style, especially good with hands.

Look at the details. His portrait subjects always seemed so pleasant.”

Thorne returned to Delavan in the second decade of the 1900s, living in his home on Fourth Street.