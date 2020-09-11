Pandemic changes Walk to End Alzheimer's

A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view-only” format at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. The garden will be on display from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

New features are also being added to the event.

Participants can use an association app and “Walk Mainstage’’ to track steps and distance, follow a virtual walking path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from Walk sponsors and the association.

A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging walkers to walk the walk on their own or in small groups.

“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the association. “This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

Participants can register, support another walker and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance, call 800-272-3900.