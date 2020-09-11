Pandemic changes Walk to End Alzheimer's

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is going to look a little different.
Rather than a large group of people walking along a predetermined route, organizers of the Sept. 19 event are encouraging participants to explore the sidewalks, tracks and trails of Walworth County.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during Covid-19, and neither are we,” said David Grams, executive director of the association’s Wisconsin Chapter.
According to the association, over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
As the 14th year of the event finds it carrying on in a more virtual manner, some of its traditions will still carry on through the changes.
On Sept. 19, the opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m.
Local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia will be accessible via smartphones, tablets and computers.
A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view-only” format at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. The garden will be on display from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
New features are also being added to the event.
Participants can use an association app and “Walk Mainstage’’ to track steps and distance, follow a virtual walking path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from Walk sponsors and the association.
A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging walkers to walk the walk on their own or in small groups.
“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the association. “This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”
Participants can register, support another walker and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance, call 800-272-3900.
Vizek said the money raised during the event will continue to give care and support to families affected by Alzheimer’s and advance critical research toward treating and preventing the disease.
“We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together,” said Grams. “Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to Covid-19, and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is chaired by Joshua Spiegelhoff, president, Spiegelhoff Insurance; Emily Karls, administrator, Shorehaven; and Chris Zegarra, agent, Spiegelhoff Insurance.
