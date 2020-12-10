Pandemic permitting, historic Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake could open spring 2021

The director of Black Point Estate & Gardens is optimistic that efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will help them see a more normal season next year.

The iconic Geneva Lake shore property is planning to open to the public again in spring 2021.

It is one of 12 sites and museums operated throughout the state by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Currently, the society wants to reopen four places next year — Black Point; Old World Wisconsin, which is near Eagle; Circus World, in Baraboo; and Madison’s Wisconsin Historical Museum.

Black Point Director David Desimone said the idea is to open weekends only in May 2021, then resume operations seven days a week June 1.

It is a “very fluid” situation, said Desimone. “The safety of our guests and staff continue to be our main priority, so opening dates could change, depending on where we are at with the pandemic and cases of COVID-19 at that time.”

This year, the pandemic cut things short at Black Point.

Normally, the site would be open to guests from May 1 to Oct. 31, but Black Point was open from July 1 to Sept. 30.