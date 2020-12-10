Pandemic permitting, historic Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake could open spring 2021

The director of Black Point Estate & Gardens is optimistic that efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will help them see a more normal season next year.
The iconic Geneva Lake shore property is planning to open to the public again in spring 2021.
It is one of 12 sites and museums operated throughout the state by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Currently, the society wants to reopen four places next year — Black Point; Old World Wisconsin, which is near Eagle; Circus World, in Baraboo; and Madison’s Wisconsin Historical Museum.
Black Point Director David Desimone said the idea is to open weekends only in May 2021, then resume operations seven days a week June 1.
It is a “very fluid” situation, said Desimone. “The safety of our guests and staff continue to be our main priority, so opening dates could change, depending on where we are at with the pandemic and cases of COVID-19 at that time.”
This year, the pandemic cut things short at Black Point.
Normally, the site would be open to guests from May 1 to Oct. 31, but Black Point was open from July 1 to Sept. 30.
“I’d consider just being open this season for 94 days a success,” said Desimone, adding that the Lake Geneva Cruise Line played a big role in the success.
Guests take a cruise line boat from the Riviera in Lake Geneva to arrive at Black Point, which includes a 20-room, Queen Anne-style “cottage” built in 1888.
Constructed for Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp, the house today is believed to contain the most intact collections of Victorian furnishings in the Midwest.
The property was donated to the state in 2005 by William O. Petersen, great-grandson of Seipp.
Keeping guests safe
Like many state businesses this year, Black Point followed state health recommendations and implemented new protocols to keep guests safe.
“Black Point’s operation is well suited to the restrictions brought about by the COVID pandemic,” Desimone said. “By virtue of our existing conditional use permit, we already had to limit group sizes.”
Support Local Journalism
Staff and guests wore masks while touring the estate, while a Plexiglas divider was installed in the museum store check-out area and common areas were disinfected before and after each tour.
Desimone said attendance at Black Point this year dropped 80%, which resulted in “some difficult cuts” to the operation.
“Private donations from local organizations and individuals have helped to offset our admission revenue deficit,” he said.
During this season, a Black Point staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The site closed for 14 days and was professionally cleaned before reopening.
However, Black Point programs offered beyond the confines of the estate were successful.
Other tours
Desimone said they revamped two Lake Geneva tours this year — one of the Maple Park Historic District, the other of Oak Hill Cemetery.
“Both tours were outside, designed to allow for social distancing, and we kept the tour group sizes to less than 12 people per group,” he said. “These tours all sold out and were well-received.”
The virtual presentations developed by Black Point staff with the Lake Geneva Public Library, were also well-attended, according to Desimone.
He said when and how Black Point reopens ultimately depends on the state of the world in May, but recent news of vaccines to fight the coronavirus is encouraging.
“We are optimistic that these vaccines will help limit the spread of COVID and we can get back to a more normal 2021 season,” said Desimone.
Black Point’s staffing plans next year include one full-time employee, two contracted grounds and maintenance people, a seasonal intern, and four or five part-time seasonal tour guides.
Desimone hopes over 40 volunteers can return to the site. “Note: Volunteers were not able to be on-site this year due the pandemic,” he said.
He urged people to check the Black Point and Lake Geneva Cruise Line websites in April 2021 for updates on reopening.
Visit blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org for more information about Black Point, and www.cruiselakegeneva.com for more about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
