Pandemic puts theater on hold

“Honestly, we’re all just taking a break,” said Gail Baccetti, of the guild. “We go at a fairly good pace during the season, presenting a new show each month, so there is something to be said for having a breather.”

She said while it is hard to predict how the pandemic will affect future guild productions, the 2020-21 season would normally begin in September.

“Since we are a readers theater, and therefore not memorizing lines, we don’t require as much lead time to prepare our shows,” Baccetti said. “So, hopefully, we’ll be ready to welcome our patrons back to the Geneva Theater in September.”

Hubbard Nugent said the Off The Square Players still has two shows planned for later this year — “Nightfall By Poe” in October and “The Regifters” during the holidays.

“As Queen Elizabeth says, we will meet again,” said Hubbard Nugent.

She also said they also hope to perform “Smoke on the Mountain,” which was originally planned to follow “The Gin Game.”

The group often performs at Ivan’s Backstage in East Troy.