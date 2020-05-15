Pandemic puts theater on hold

The show will go on, just not right now.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, community theater groups in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn and East Troy have cancelled and postponed productions.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild and the Off The Square Players may return to the stage this fall.
Originally expected to perform a musical this month, the Lakeland Players pushed the production back to May 2021.
“We will be addressing other future performances as more information on the current health crisis becomes known,” said Warren Radtke, president of the Lakeland Players.
The COVID-19 outbreak sparked health concerns, causing numerous businesses to close, plus the cancellation of most public events.
For East Troy’s Off The Square Players, “The Gin Game” in March was the last production before the pandemic surged.
“Shows were just before the dominoes started to fall,” said Mary Hubbard Nugent, director of the play.
At the “The Gin Game,” audiences were smaller than usual, she said. Back then, information had just started to come out about COVID-19.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild also presented its last play in March. It cancelled productions originally set for April, May and June.
“Honestly, we’re all just taking a break,” said Gail Baccetti, of the guild. “We go at a fairly good pace during the season, presenting a new show each month, so there is something to be said for having a breather.”
She said while it is hard to predict how the pandemic will affect future guild productions, the 2020-21 season would normally begin in September.
“Since we are a readers theater, and therefore not memorizing lines, we don’t require as much lead time to prepare our shows,” Baccetti said. “So, hopefully, we’ll be ready to welcome our patrons back to the Geneva Theater in September.”
Hubbard Nugent said the Off The Square Players still has two shows planned for later this year — “Nightfall By Poe” in October and “The Regifters” during the holidays.
“As Queen Elizabeth says, we will meet again,” said Hubbard Nugent.
She also said they also hope to perform “Smoke on the Mountain,” which was originally planned to follow “The Gin Game.”
The group often performs at Ivan’s Backstage in East Troy.
The Lakeland Players postponed its current season. However, masonry repair work and roof replacement are expected to commence this spring at the group’s Sprague Theater, in Elkhorn.
In May, the group was planning to put on the Broadway musical “All Shook Up,” which was about Elvis Presley.
Radtke thanked those who support the group.
“We look forward to seeing you all soon,” said Radtke.
For more information and updates, visit the respective Facebook pages for each theater group.
Face shields
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
Rachel putting food in cooler
John Hicks getting a meal
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!