Parrots, mentalism & sleight of hand: Brett Daniels will perform at Lake Geneva's Tristan Crist Magic Theatre

A famous magician is coming to Lake Geneva.
Starting Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m., Master Magician Brett Daniels will take to the stage at Tristan Crist Magic Theatre for a limited engagement.
The show is hip, bold and family-friendly. Suited for all ages, the performance features several of Daniels’ signature magic routines — free-flying parrots, award-winning sleight-of-hand, mentalism and audience involvement.
“Brett Daniels creates magic that not only fools you and me, but other magicians as well,” said NBC-TV.
Daniels is internationally acclaimed for his exciting style of cutting-edge performances, headlining in major venues and on television around the globe.
Combining innovative magic with dynamic theatrics and world class sleight-of-hand has made him a favorite from Las Vegas to London, to China, to New York.
A two-time recipient of the “Entertainer of the Year” award, Brett is also “Magician of the Year,” “World Champion” and “Illusionist of the Millennium.”
Daniels has starred in multiple network television specials on NBC, ABC and CBS, as well as numerous international television programs worldwide. After setting box office records in Shanghai performing an unprecedented 68 sold out arena shows, he travelled to Beijing where his TV special was broadcast live to 1.3 billion — more people than had ever before witnessed a magic performance at one time.
On coming to the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, Daniels said he was blown away when he walked inside it for the first time.
“It is the perfect intimate venue for a magic performance with every seat providing a great view of the action,” said Daniels. “The material I am putting in this show is a combination of my greatest hits over the years and some exciting new things I have been working on. And of course, my doves and parrots will make an appearance!”
Theater owner Tristan Crist said he is excited to work with Daniels on this production.
“Our audiences have greatly enjoyed our large illusion shows over the years, and bringing in a legendary magician gives them an opportunity to see an entirely different style of performance,” Crist said. “Brett is one of the top performers and innovators in the world of magic.”
He singled out one part of Daniels’ show.
“One of my favorite routines that I have seen so far in rehearsals is when Brett produces a parrot out of nowhere and it flies over the seats and finds an audience member’s selected card in mid-air,” said Crist. “ It’s going to be a phenomenal show and I am thrilled we have the opportunity to bring a performer of this caliber to Lake Geneva.”
Crist will continue with his own popular illusion show on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
Daniels will appear — and disappear — at the theater at 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25; Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; Nov. 6, 13 and 20; and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
He also has 8 p.m. shows on Fridays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 24 and 31.
Performances are about 70 minutes long with no intermission.
While it is family-friendly, it is not recommended for infants.
Tickets are $40 per seat, plus tax.
The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre has been Lake Geneva’s No. 1 “Thing to do” on TripAdvisor for six consecutive years. It was also named “Best Attraction” in Lake & Country Magazine.
Advance ticket purchases are recommended.
The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre is at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Visit www.LakeGenevaMagic.com for tickets, show schedules and more information or call the box office at 262-248-0505.