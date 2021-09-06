Parrots, mentalism & sleight of hand: Brett Daniels will perform at Lake Geneva's Tristan Crist Magic Theatre

On coming to the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, Daniels said he was blown away when he walked inside it for the first time.

“It is the perfect intimate venue for a magic performance with every seat providing a great view of the action,” said Daniels. “The material I am putting in this show is a combination of my greatest hits over the years and some exciting new things I have been working on. And of course, my doves and parrots will make an appearance!”

Theater owner Tristan Crist said he is excited to work with Daniels on this production.

“Our audiences have greatly enjoyed our large illusion shows over the years, and bringing in a legendary magician gives them an opportunity to see an entirely different style of performance,” Crist said. “Brett is one of the top performers and innovators in the world of magic.”

He singled out one part of Daniels’ show.

“One of my favorite routines that I have seen so far in rehearsals is when Brett produces a parrot out of nowhere and it flies over the seats and finds an audience member’s selected card in mid-air,” said Crist. “ It’s going to be a phenomenal show and I am thrilled we have the opportunity to bring a performer of this caliber to Lake Geneva.”