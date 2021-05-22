Party, painting & roses part of Delavan library's summer fun plans

DELAVAN — Aram Public Library has a summer reading program kickoff party, a visit with a local rose grower and a series of outdoor painting events all begin in June.

The fun starts Friday, June 11, with Aram and the Delavan Parks & Recreation's summer reading program kickoff party in the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Guests can sign up for the Tails & Tales 2021 summer reading program, plus there will be lawn games, stuffed animal adoption and craft, story time and cardboard box drive-in while supplies last, the boys and girls club and demonstrations by TransformNation and the Flying Dragons.

Participants are asked to stay 6 feet apart from those outside of their household and to wash their hands regularly.

On Saturday, June 12, visit with Doug Amon, owner of Stop 'n Smell the Roses, N5088 County Road O, Delavan.

A grower of over 300 varieties of roses, Amon will visit with guests of the library from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Aram is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.