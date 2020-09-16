Patriotic harmony: Locals to sing anthem at bull riding event

Spencer Spiewak: I’m influenced heavily by the harmonies of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Beatles, America and Journey, to name just a few. Connor dives deep into the disciplines of technical progressive rock and jazz with his drum studies — he also loves Rush, Yes and Styx. Sarah draws influence from the likes of Etta James, Norah Jones and Queen. I believe what sets us apart from other artists is the marrying of each of our influences. Being a three-piece piano jam band is a bit unique, for sure. Covering the music we cover — time-tested classic rock — also is a bit unique for our age group. When we come together, the music flows through each of our efforts to form one very powerful experience.

Resorter: In between shows, the Gravity of Youth is also working on an album of original music. Why make an album?

Spencer Spiewak: I’d like to think that, when finished, it will be a special reminder of the amazing times we have been afforded in the first two years of the band’s existence. The album also serves as our voice beyond cover material, too. People see we can play other people’s songs and wonder if we have our own voice. Our first album will hopefully help communicate just that.

Resorter: Which do you enjoy more — playing live or working on the album?