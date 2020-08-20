Peace in the present moment: Halpern on ‘Spectrum Suite’

Luxury Lake Geneva: The album changed names a few times. Wasn’t “Christening for Listening” its original title?

Steven Halpern: The original title came to me in a flash, signifying that my compositions required a “new” way to listen — with the heart and soul, rather than the intellect and emotions. Thus, it was a Christening for a New Way of Listening. That was too long, so it was condensed to “Christening for Listening.” However, the title did not communicate what the purpose of the album was. Not only that, many magazines would not accept ads for the album because they thought it was a born-again soundtrack. Even more important: Some reviewers and magazines thought the album cover was pornographic! It was, in reality, a Kirlian bio-field photograph of a Philodendron plant we used in the biofeedback research that was the foundation of my master’s dissertation.

Clearly, both the title and artwork needed to be changed. The solution to the cover came at a dinner with friends. A book literally fell off the bookshelf and opened to the artwork of what became “Spectrum Suite.” It was a still photo from a movie by John Whitney. He gave me permission, and the new name became official in 1976.