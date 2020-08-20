Peace in the present moment: Halpern on ‘Spectrum Suite’

What do the Texas Rangers and the Resorter have in common?
Both the law enforcement agency and the weekly Geneva Lake area entertainment magazine inspired a Grammy-nominated New Age pioneer to reissue a 45-year-old album.
A January Resorter article declared the 10 most relaxing albums ever made, placing Steven Halpern’s “Spectrum Suite” at the top of the list.
While many listen to the album as a tool to help them meditate, relax and reduce stress, the Rangers have a more unique use for it, as Halpern explains in the following Q&A.
Luxury Lake Geneva: What was the inspiration for “Spectrum Suite?”
Steven Halpern: Through meditation and dreams, I discovered how to play a new form of music that was a breakthrough in evoking the relaxation response, reducing stress and enhancing meditation, massage and yoga. As an early student of yoga, I learned about the importance of balancing the chakras, the seven subtle energy centers in the body. Chakras respond to sound, so I built upon this ancient knowledge and resonated each of the seven chakras with the corresponding tonal keynote and pentatonic scales. This gave form and context to my free-flowing ambient improvisations on piano and electric piano.
Luxury Lake Geneva: The album changed names a few times. Wasn’t “Christening for Listening” its original title?
Steven Halpern: The original title came to me in a flash, signifying that my compositions required a “new” way to listen — with the heart and soul, rather than the intellect and emotions. Thus, it was a Christening for a New Way of Listening. That was too long, so it was condensed to “Christening for Listening.” However, the title did not communicate what the purpose of the album was. Not only that, many magazines would not accept ads for the album because they thought it was a born-again soundtrack. Even more important: Some reviewers and magazines thought the album cover was pornographic! It was, in reality, a Kirlian bio-field photograph of a Philodendron plant we used in the biofeedback research that was the foundation of my master’s dissertation.
Clearly, both the title and artwork needed to be changed. The solution to the cover came at a dinner with friends. A book literally fell off the bookshelf and opened to the artwork of what became “Spectrum Suite.” It was a still photo from a movie by John Whitney. He gave me permission, and the new name became official in 1976.
It was that way until 1985, when the new digital technology needed a master tape with no tape hiss — the bane of early analog recordings. This new version became the official “Spectrum Suite.” In 1999, the album was re-released as “Chakra Suite,” now that millions of people knew what chakras were as yoga went mainstream. This new title now communicated the intention behind the recording. Sales went up 500% that year, and the album continues to be an evergreen best-seller.
Luxury Lake Geneva: Why the 45th anniversary reissue and the return to the title "Spectrum Suite?"
Steven Halpern: Over the years, I have received a number of requests from individuals who wanted to replace their LPs or cassettes, and wanted the same album title and graphics. I did not want to cannibalize sales of “Chakra Suite,” so I did not — until this year. The advent of streaming meant that making “Spectrum Suite” available would no longer take sales away from “Chakra Suite.”
Also, “Spectrum Suite” was named the most relaxing album of all time in your article, which I learned about from a Google alert. The next week, the Dallas Morning News contacted me for permission to include the music in a feature article they were doing on the Texas Rangers law enforcement agency. “Spectrum Suite” had been used for many years to help witnesses get hypnotized, to remember additional details.
That seemed like a sign from the universe, so I put the 1976 version of the music into CD production. I wanted to sweeten the deal, so I included all of the long out-of-print tracks that had appeared on various editions of Side B, and now have a new home in the digital universe.
Luxury Lake Geneva: How often do you listen to “Spectrum Suite?”
Steven Halpern: I typically listen several times a week, sometimes while doing yoga, while meditating, going to sleep, or to enhance heart-to-heart connection with my girlfriend.
Luxury Lake Geneva: As a listener, how has your experience with it changed over time?
Steven Halpern: As soon as I hear the first few notes, I can feel my energy shift into a more peaceful state. I don’t waste time trying to relax — I’m there, instantly, in a mindful state, at peace in the present moment.
The 45th anniversary reissue of "Spectrum Suite" is available directly from Halpern at www.stevenhalpernmusic.com, plus through major online retailers and streaming platforms.
