Peep the Peeps art at Racine museum

RACINE — Peeps, the fluffy, sugary marshmallow treat becomes the basis for works of art in the 12th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition.

Opening Thursday, March 25, at the Racine Art Museum, the exhibition features 138 entries, demonstrating the talents of over 170 artists from across the country.

Submissions to last year’s exhibition were on display throughout multiple galleries in the museum to promote safe social distancing. This year, the show returns to its traditional exhibition space — with a limited capacity and social distancing guidelines alongside the museum’s existing safety protocols.

Kicking off the exhibition was a virtual awards ceremony via Zoom Wednesday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m. Awards were based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children’s and group categories.

The ceremony was open to the public, which was able to register to watch the event through the museum website, ramart.org.

Throughout the run of the show, visitors will have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. The award will be announced after the close of the exhibition.