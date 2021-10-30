People can see UW-Whitewater's Gala Benefit Concert in person again

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music will have its Gala Benefit Concert in front of a live audience at Young Auditorium.

The department’s largest fundraiser returns Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

The auditorium is located at 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.

An annual tradition, the Gala features works from nearly every student ensemble in the department, from the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra to the Clarinet Ensemble.

This year’s program includes “The Nutcracker,” arranged by Duke Ellington; “Polar Night” by Nebojsa Macura; “Festiva Fanfare” by Brian Balmages and more.

Typically, the Gala raises over $20,000 in scholarship funds for the department. Last year, the event was recorded and people donated.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank each and every single person who made a donation for scholarships last year,” said department chairman Mike Dugan. “Our students are grateful and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

In lieu of a silent auction, the department is holding a pre-order coffee fundraiser for the Delta Omicron student organization.