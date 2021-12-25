People you should know: Lake Geneva's Good Times Eddie & his 'immediate happy music'

If you have been to any Walworth County area Oktoberfest in the last several years, you probably saw Eddie Kobesko.

Also known as Good Times Eddie, Kobesko is often making people smile at various public functions with his Hohner Button Box, which looks like an accordion.

But his heart lies in the Lake Geneva area, where the lederhosen-clad musician lives and performs the most.

Kobesko is a fixture at Oktoberfests in Lake Geneva and Elkhorn, and at the Walworth County Fair.

Now almost 70 years old, Good Times Eddie is frequently playing at festivals, church spaghetti feeds, fundraisers, birthday and anniversary parties, corporate events and at retirement centers.

Few things give Kobesko greater joy than performing for seniors.

“That’s good for the soul and it also puts goodwill into my 401(k) plan upstairs,” he chuckled. “There is no satisfaction like playing a senior center, a retirement home. That’s where it’s at for me these days.”

The largest event Kobesko plays regularly is the Green County Cheese Days festival in Monroe, which draws crowds of 20,000 to 30,000.

But the button box has taken him from coast to coast — from playing in New York with former Village People member Randy Jones to the 2021 International Mars Society Convention.

Kobesko’s friend was in the rock band they hired to perform at the convention. Evidently, the gig exceeded their scope when Dr. Robert Zubrin, president of the society, informed them that he wanted to sing Russian polka songs.

“So they said, ‘Oh, we got to get Eddie Spaghetti from Wisconsin for this,’” said Kobesko.

Eddie Spaghetti is a name that has stuck with him since high school.

Born in Chicago, Eddie’s family moved up north to Mercer in 1957, when his parents purchased a resort.

At age 10, Eddie had already logged in a few years on the accordion, playing at the resort for nickels, dimes and candy.

One day, the former resort owner showed up and performed on his button box.

After hearing it, Eddie did not want to play the accordion anymore.

“It was the tone,” he said, of the button box. “It was like plugging people into a light socket. It was immediate happy music, and it has a distinct tone all its own.”

Eventually, Eddie’s mother saved up enough money to buy him a button box. Back then, it was $52. Today, a Hohner Button Box costs about $1,150.

Playing the button box is different than the accordion. Despite having to expand and compress the bellows, the buttons are diatonic — there’s one note when the bellows are squeezed, and a different one when they are stretched out.

Eddie’s mother would help him learn to play by humming each individual note of numerous classic waltzes and polkas.

“To this day, I still play some of those songs that she would hum each note of to me,” he said.

Often times, people mistake the button box for an accordion. Eddie used to try to explain what the button box is. “But I don’t correct people anymore,” he said. “If you want to call it an accordion, a toboggan, a shoe — whatever. As long as they enjoy it, I’m smiling.”

People are often smiling at Good Times Eddie performances, especially at the senior centers.

For those shows, he plays for about an hour, taking his audience on a “musical tour” from France to California, among other places.

Props are involved — hats, maracas that the audiences can use to play along with the music, balloons because usually someone watching the show is having a birthday.

Then there’s the spittoon for when it comes time to sing saloon songs from California’s gold rush days.

“I say, ‘This is my mother’s spittoon.’ Then I go, ‘Oh, no, she didn’t chew snuff or anything like that. She collected antiques.’ That usually gets a little chuckle,” said Eddie.

While he has been in the area for around 25 years, Eddie has lived in Lake Geneva the last 17.

A retired woodworker, Eddie still works part-time building custom furniture. Sometimes, he plays bass and keyboards for a friend he has known since childhood. When they were 12, Eddie and his friend started a rock band.

Today, his friend’s band, Revolushn, is planning to tour the UK next spring. Eddie intends to go with them and start his biggest musical adventure yet.

“I have a passport that I never use and I’ve never played overseas,” he said. “I do have some bucket lists, and one of them is I would like to play the button box to my girlfriend by the Eiffel Tower.”

The button box is just one secret to happiness for Eddie Kobesko.

“The other is I keep stress levels down and I don’t deal with drama,” he chuckled. “Drama? I’m gone.”

For more about Kobesko, visit goodtimeseddie.com.

