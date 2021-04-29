Performer Q&A: The Gravity of Youth playing Lake Geneva's Bacon Fest

Spencer Spiewak: More and more, we are actually trying to build our original portfolio to the point of being able to one day step away from covers all together. Keeping things in perspective though, covers do serve a purpose right now. As our manager says all too often, “Covers pay the bills, originals provide the thrills.” We really try to find music that is engaging from a performance perspective. By the very nature of our band’s construction, some selections can really pose a challenge. Take “Hotel California,” for example. Really had to basically completely re-approach that one with an open mind, somehow cover and fill for all the guitars the Eagles have at their disposal. That was a fun one to interpret, a crowd favorite for sure. We also sometimes base our cover selections around specific techniques we might be looking to emulate or study — great to get the experience in hands-on fashion. It’s also fun to select tunes that move us emotionally. If we feel it, the crowd does, too.