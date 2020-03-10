Pets, gardeners, beekeepers unite!

BURLINGTON — Three events appealing to special interests are set for March 10 at Burlington Tractor Supply Co., 1801 Milwaukee Ave.

The company is hosting a pet treat tasting, Plant-A-Seed and a beekeeping basics course — all from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pets can sample a variety of treats and their owners can participate in a pet clinic, animal training and pet care 101.

The tractor supply company’s own 4health brand can be sampled, as can treats from Purina, Blue Buffalo, Pedigree and others.

Young gardeners can participate in Plant-A-Seed to plant a perennial butterfly garden.

Tractor supply store team members will be on hand during the activity to explain caring for the garden. Participants can take their seeds home.

Beekeeping 101 teaches the basics of the hobby, including how to safely use tools. Stephanie Slater, of the Walworth County Beekeepers Club, is expected to be there.

For more information on the events, call 262-763-2425.