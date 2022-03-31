Pick a card: Magic shows set for Lake Geneva area

Who’s ready for some magic?

Those looking to be dazzled by illusions, mind readers and the mysteries of the unexplained will find entertainment this month throughout the Lake Geneva.

In April, three special guests will be performing at Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva. There are also magic events scheduled in Bloomfield and Fontana.

Show listings follow. Note: Information is subject to change. Check with venues before attending.

Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry — Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/dan-sperry. Tickets: $40 per person.

Sperry, a.k.a. The Anti-Conjuror, starred in “The Illusionists” — a magic show on Broadway — and appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show” and other shows and venues around the world.

He presents a magic show for those who love magic shows, which is even better for those who hate magic shows.

“Connections” by Matt Adams — Saturday, April 9, 3 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield, trinitychurchfamily.com/events for details. Free show.

Christian Master Illusionist Adams, traveling from Alabama, has performed around the world. Trinity is providing complimentary tickets to those who attend the show. Donations to Trinity’s food pantry will be accepted.

After the show, Adams will participate in a meet-and-greet, sign autographs and share his unique message of faith. There will also be an Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and older. The magic show is family friendly but recommended for ages 5 and older. Child care will not be provided at the event.

Master Magician Brett Daniels — Saturdays, April 16, 23 and 30, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/brett-daniels. Tickets: $40 per person.

Daniels has been on TV in the U.S. and around the world, starring in multiple NBC, ABC and CBS specials. Here, see an up-close performance filled with sleight of hand, magic and mind reading.

Glen Gerard Magic & Comedy Show — Saturday, April 16, 8 to 8:45 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $5 for resort guests.

Gerard is a veteran comedy club, casino and cruise ship headliner who appeared on FOX, AMC and Comedy Central. Purchase advance tickets at the Abbey’s Activities Office or at the door, if available.

Joe Diamond Mind Reading Show — Fridays, April 29 and May 6, 8 p.m., Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 262-248-0505, lakegenevamagic.com/joe-diamond. Tickets: $35 per person.

Dubbed America’s greatest mind reader by the show “Coast to Coast AM,” Diamond will likely be interacting with audience members and picking up their thoughts in real time during this one-hour performance.

