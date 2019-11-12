Pier 290 event helps local pantry

WILLIAMS BAY — Over 230 community members tried a new menu at Pier 290 and helped the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank at the same time.

Guests at Locals Serving Locals donated over 900 pounds of food for the pantry, according to a statement by the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce.

Bill Gage, of Gage Marine, also presented a $1,000 check to Susan Hughes, managing director of the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.

It is estimated that the donation will allow the pantry to buy an additional 4,000 pounds of food.

The Chamber of Commerce helped plan the event, which guests could enter providing they donated food.

In return, they received a raffle ticket for the chance to win either a VIP pass at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Donations also entitled guests to two drink tickets and various food selections from the new Fireside menu at Pier 290.

Some of the new menu items include bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, homemade meatloaf, and the 290 bacon salad.

Visit www.pier290.com/menu for more details on the new menu.