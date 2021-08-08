Play euchre & bingo at the Game Garten part of Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA

ELKHORN —

The Tree House Child and Family Center is hosting “TRIXI’S GAME GARTEN” on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, at DAS Fest USA.

Located at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, DAS Fest USA is a three-day celebration of German culture, with numerous activities for all ages.

The Game Garten will be at the Horticulture Hall in the fairgrounds.

“TRIXI’S GAME GARTEN” is named in honor of Margaret Downing, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Tree House.

Margaret was an ardent advocate for the children and families of Walworth County.

She loved laughter as much as she loved eccentricity, so when a slightly-worse-for-wear, 4-foot flapper-esque doll from a local resale store was in need of a new home, it was mere minutes before that doll had a name – TRIXI – and a front seat in Margaret’s car.

TRIXI soon became a coveted guest at many of the area’s social functions.

“In addition to TRIXI, Margaret loved a good game of cards and was known to lighten the wallets of family members or friends who dared take a seat at the table with her,” said Heidi Lloyd, Tree House president.