Polka, stein hoists & dachshunds: New event brings Germany to Walworth County Fairgrounds

If it goes the way some think, Walworth County is about to have a popular new event at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Making its debut is DAS Fest USA, a German fest unlike any other. The three-day event is Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15.
The activity roster alone stretches far beyond the average Oktoberfest celebration, including everything from a carnival and children’s games to stein hoisting, polka music and even an appearance by well-liked Milwaukee German eatery Mader’s Restaurant.
There will even be dachshund races. That’s right, those small dogs with the stubby legs and elongated bodies.
Tammy Dunn — director of DAS Fest USA and executive director of United Way of Walworth County — believes the event is going to be huge.
“We’ve hit 20,000 Facebook event responses with a few weeks to go, and we’re feeling very hopeful that DAS Fest will be a part of the Walworth County Community for years to come,” she said. “Why? Have you had Mader’s pork shank dinner?”
In the following Q&A, Dunn discusses how the event began, how she has embraced her Deutsch, the surprising history of dachshunds and more.
Note: The following was edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: What will guests find at DAS Fest USA that they wouldn’t at a traditional Oktoberfest?
Tammy Dunn: We’ve definitely been asked why we’re having an Oktoberfest in August. Oktoberfest is a Bavarian celebration held in September. Confusing, right? While DAS Fest will have a 180-by-120 Oktoberfest Tent, it’s not your traditional Oktoberfest.
DAS Fest celebrates German, German-American and Austrian culture, with plans to include multiple cultures in the future.
People will find much more at DAS Fest beyond singing and swaying around the table with an ice cold stein of Hofbrau, Paulaner or Hacker-Pschorr. German clubs from several states have reached out to tell us they’re coming to DAS Fest.
So you’ll see tracht (traditional dress), Mullers (characters with wooden masks bringing the four seasons to life through storytelling), and so much more that embraces the warm friendly feeling Germans call “gemütlichkeit.”
Resorter: How connected are you to German culture?
Tammy Dunn: My mother was born in Germany and I grew up dancing with D’Oberlandlers at the Bavarian Inn, now Bierhaus, in Milwaukee. Our family was also very engaged with German Fest Milwaukee for many years. Like many, I’m intrigued with my ancestry.
I feel it’s important to keep passing down the stories and celebrating traditions, family and culture, as well as learning about other cultures. At DAS Fest, we’re inviting everyone to come and discover their Deutsch.
Resorter: How did DAS Fest start?
Tammy Dunn: The United Way of Walworth County shares office space with the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, just a block from the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Last year was so hard on local businesses, tourism and nonprofits. We witnessed several United Way partner agencies canceling their events at a time when the need for their service was escalating. Over lunch one day last August, I was brainstorming with my work roommates, Chris Clapper and Kate Abbe of the Elkhorn Chamber. We wanted to come up with some unique outdoor events that could lift spirits and bring everyone back together.
Milwaukee does such a great job with their ethnic festivals. But we thought, you know, almost every city has an Oktoberfest in the fall, so why not another celebration of the German culture at the beautiful Walworth County Fairgrounds?
First, we reached out to legendary Mader’s Restaurant of Milwaukee, inviting them to come and take a look at the grounds. Once they saw the vision, and were all in, we knew the event had legs.
Next, we reached out to Alex Meixner, who also quickly jumped on board. Then, we applied for a Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant from Travel Wisconsin.
A JEM grant offers funding and guidance to make a promotion or event come to fruition by reimbursing advertising costs. In December, we were awarded just over $39,000 to promote DAS Fest in 2021.
Resorter: You have so many activities with this event. Was that the intention all along?
Tammy Dunn: Absolutely! We wanted something special at every turn, and activities for all ages. We’ve engaged many local groups, like the Elkhorn Rotary Club, who is hosting DAS Run for Rotary on Saturday morning. The Tree House Child and Family Center and Join the Movement Events are hosting bingo and euchre in TRIXI’S Game Garten, which is named in honor of the late and well-loved Margaret Downing, founder of The Tree House. The Geneva Lake Women’s Association will be DAS Street Team, handing out a limited supply of swag when the gates open each day, and running the Stein Hoisting Competition.
The Elkhorn Area School District will oversee parking. Thrivent will be hosting Family Day on Sunday with free kids activities, and a united church service, which will bring together Christ Episcopal Church of Delavan, Chapel On The Hill in the town of Linn, and St. John’s Lutheran in Elkhorn.
Maria Halpin is running Inge’s Konditorei, the German bakery which will serve up slicers of plum cake, black forest torte, bienenstich and schaum torte. Friends on the Fly will feature a black forest sundae.
Here’s the intention: We want to see and hear laughter resounding throughout the grounds. Oh, and did I mention there will be balloons?
Not the typical birthday balloon, but balloon art around every corner created by Wisconsin Balloon Décor. You won’t see balloons quite like this anywhere.
Resorter: What is the Glockenspiel? Have you seen it?
Tammy Dunn: I have seen it! I’ve traveled to Germany a few times, once lifting a stein at Munich’s Oktoberfest. It was amazing! The Glockenspiel is really fun to see. It’s much more than a percussion instrument, and they definitely don’t like being referred to as a giant cuckoo clock.
The Original Live Glockenspiel is about telling a story, in this case, depicting the life of a Holzhacker, or lumberjack. There might be a few steins of beer involved in the show.
I can tell you that the later it is in the day, the funnier it gets. On a side note, there will be other instruments on the grounds Saturday and Sunday.
The Carousel Organ Association has over 20 groups traveling in from across the country to play what’s touted as “The Happiest Music on Earth” on hand-cranked organs of all sizes.
And we just found out that the group Alpine Echoes from Indiana are coming to play their 11-plus-foot-long Alpenhorns.
Resorter: How do dachshund races fit into German culture?
Tammy Dunn: Dachshund Races are one of the main attractions at DAS Fest, taking place at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15. The dachshund originated in Germany as a hunting dog. Dachshund translates as “badger dog,” and that’s exactly what they hunted. It’s not really appropriate for a badger-loving state, but I’d still name my dachshund Bucky. They are determined little dogs and watching them race is a treat I’ve seen many times. Typically, Dachshund races are either 25 or 50 yards, but at DAS Fest, they’re running for fun and the track is a mere 40 feet. Bragging rights, keepsakes, their own Doxiegarten to hang out in and bier tokens for their owners are on the line so I’m sure many of them are training hard. And for those who aren’t up for a race, they can enter the Bark & Bier Costume Contest taking place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14. The winner will be chosen by audience applause, and yes, will win bier tokens for their owner.
Resorter: Anything scheduled that you were surprised to book?
Tammy Dunn: Oh my gosh, that’s a hard one. We have Woodstock Pretzel coming up from Georgia. They can bake 400 pretzels an hour! Bavarian Nuts is coming from Pennsylvania. Wein-Bauer Imports is bringing the Riesling and leberkäse. Ernst Licht is setting up 1,000 square feet of German imports in the indoor Martktplatz. Mader’s Restaurant has been one of the most accommodating, wonderful vendors you could ever, ever work with. Not only are they setting up outdoor concessions, but they will have an indoor dining experience in what many know as the Methodist Dining Hall, featuring full dinners like Sauerbraten and Jaeger Schnitzel. And, they are bringing along the famous big chair from the restaurant, which is a first. Here’s a hot tip: Make your reservation for Mader’s as soon as you get to the grounds! We have eight great, diverse bands. From traditional to zydeco to party punk polka. Grammy-nominated musician and producer Alex Meixner, as I mentioned earlier, was really key for me. I’ve seen him play. His energy is unrivaled. He will bring it every day, and if you didn’t think you’d be dancing on the tables, think again.
Resorter: Out of all the events at DAS Fest, which one are you most excited about?
Tammy Dunn: Hands down the One Mission Zone, where area nonprofits will have information booths showcasing their missions. Wines for Humanity is also setting up a Wine Stube with tastings on the hour for only $5 per person. A percentage of their proceeds will go to a local charity. Additionally, every volunteer can pick one of the nonprofits, and at the end of the fest, those volunteer hours turn to cash for that agency. There’s also our Thanks for the Shout Out contest, where you can vote for your favorite booth in the One Mission Zone. The agency with the most votes will receive a check for $1,000. Plus, if you vote, you’ll receive a coveted DAS Fest megaphone while supplies last. The One Mission Zone is exactly why we had that conversation over lunch almost one year ago.
DAS Fest USA is free to attend. The Walworth County Fairgrounds are located at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Signups for stein hoisting, DAS Run, the Wine Stube, dachshund races and more details can be found at dasfestusa.com.