Polka, stein hoists & dachshunds: New event brings Germany to Walworth County Fairgrounds

Tammy Dunn: Dachshund Races are one of the main attractions at DAS Fest, taking place at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15. The dachshund originated in Germany as a hunting dog. Dachshund translates as “badger dog,” and that’s exactly what they hunted. It’s not really appropriate for a badger-loving state, but I’d still name my dachshund Bucky. They are determined little dogs and watching them race is a treat I’ve seen many times. Typically, Dachshund races are either 25 or 50 yards, but at DAS Fest, they’re running for fun and the track is a mere 40 feet. Bragging rights, keepsakes, their own Doxiegarten to hang out in and bier tokens for their owners are on the line so I’m sure many of them are training hard. And for those who aren’t up for a race, they can enter the Bark & Bier Costume Contest taking place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14. The winner will be chosen by audience applause, and yes, will win bier tokens for their owner.

Tammy Dunn: Oh my gosh, that’s a hard one. We have Woodstock Pretzel coming up from Georgia. They can bake 400 pretzels an hour! Bavarian Nuts is coming from Pennsylvania. Wein-Bauer Imports is bringing the Riesling and leberkäse. Ernst Licht is setting up 1,000 square feet of German imports in the indoor Martktplatz. Mader’s Restaurant has been one of the most accommodating, wonderful vendors you could ever, ever work with. Not only are they setting up outdoor concessions, but they will have an indoor dining experience in what many know as the Methodist Dining Hall, featuring full dinners like Sauerbraten and Jaeger Schnitzel. And, they are bringing along the famous big chair from the restaurant, which is a first. Here’s a hot tip: Make your reservation for Mader’s as soon as you get to the grounds! We have eight great, diverse bands. From traditional to zydeco to party punk polka. Grammy-nominated musician and producer Alex Meixner, as I mentioned earlier, was really key for me. I’ve seen him play. His energy is unrivaled. He will bring it every day, and if you didn’t think you’d be dancing on the tables, think again.