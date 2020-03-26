Popcorn still popping at Emagine

TOWN OF LYONS — Emagine Geneva Lakes is not showing movies, but the theater is still making popcorn.

In an effort to improve everyone's home movie viewing experience, the lobbies are still open at several Emagine cinemas for carryout orders, to enjoy freshly popped popcorn.

The lobby at Emagine Geneva Lakes will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to respect social distancing to make their walk-in purchases.

For a limited time, customers who buy a $25 Emagine gift card in person at the cinema will receive a free 10-gallon bag of popcorn.

At select Emagine theaters, 10-gallon bags of traditional popcorn will be sold for $15 each.

Emagine has cinemas throughout the Midwest.

Also selling popcorn is Emagine Frankfort, in Illinois, and several Emagine theaters in Michigan.

Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com for more information.