Primex employees raise $15k to fight Alzheimer's

LAKE GENEVA — A walking challenge initiated by employees at the Primex Family of Companies (PFOC) raised $15,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Walworth County.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

PFOC includes Primex, AcuRite and KlockIt. While the three-division family business calls Lake Geneva home, it also has offices in Canada and Hong Kong.

Through the “United We Step for ALZ” initiative, pFOC employees completing over 41 million steps during the six-week challenge.

“At PFOC, our employees are our Number One asset, and we are passionate about helping them achieve health and wealth in their lives,” said Beth Luther, chief people officer at PFOC. “Another passion of ours is to give back to the community and to support Alzheimer’s research.”

Luther said the challenge to employees — encouraging them to walk outdoors with their families — was issued through PFOC’s Mind/Body/Spirit Wellness Program.

Employees hit the goal for the challenge, which was $15,000.