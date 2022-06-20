Proof is in the powder: Lake Geneva resident introduces scientifically-proven collagen product

A brand new collagen product helps relieve joint point and strengthen bones in its consumers, according to a new randomized controlled study released by a 30-year veteran of the supplement industry who resides in Lake Geneva.

Available online at regenos.com, ReGenos Collagens are the only single ingredient collagen supplements available that are clinically studied and are not afraid to show the studies.

Collagen is booming. According to a February 2021 Market Analysis Report from Grand View Research, the global collagen market size was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0% from 2020 to 2028. Grand View Research is an India and U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the state of California and headquartered in San Francisco.

Collagen has many important functions, including relieving joint pain and strengthening bones. A natural protein, collagen represents approximately 30% of the total protein in our bodies. It is the major component of connective tissues that make up several body parts, including tendons, ligaments, skin, and muscles.

ReGenos Bone Health™ Collagen and ReGenos Joint Health™ Collagen supplements are formulated to reduce activity-related joint pain and target bone and mineral density. There are no other collagen supplements available that have the regular effects of collagen and show these specialized results in studies.

• ReGenos Bone Health™ Collagen supplement is formulated to increase bone density and reduce the degradation process, which can increase with age. Some studies show that more people than ever are suffering from osteopenia and osteoporosis. It is estimated that this is a public health threat for over 44 million U.S. citizens and affects 55% of all Americans 50 years of age and older.

• ReGenos Joint Health™ Collagen is formulated to keep physically active people mobile. One out of every four people suffers from joint problems, and the number is constantly increasing. The principal cause is wear and tear of the joint cartilage brought about by age, over-exercise and stressed joints

After studying the science and health benefits of collagen for the last 12 years, ReGenos President Jim Kent — a Lake Geneva resident — founded the company after noticing an unsettling trend in the collagen industry — companies concentrating more on profits and less on providing high quality collagen products.

“Integrity is very important to me, and my goal is to help others understand the true benefits of collagen supplements, and not just listen to the marketing hype. Other collagen supplement companies just don’t do that,” said Kent. “I am committed to using my experience and knowledge of the industry to educate people about the real benefits of collagen.”

View the studies at regenos.com/pages/studies.

For more information, visit www.regenos.com.