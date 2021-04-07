 Skip to main content
Public art project honors COVID-19 pandemic heroes in Whitewater

Whitewater Arts Alliance's Cultural Arts Center

The Cultural Arts Center in Whitewater.

 File photo, Regional News

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance announces its 2021 Public Art Project, “Whitewater’s Heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

To register as an artist or sponsor, visit whitewaterarts.org. Forms should be submitted by April 15.

The alliance will have project materials available for pickup May 1.

For the project, hearts will be painted on plywood boards measuring 3 feet at the top. The plywood will be provided free of charge to anyone who wishes to participate in this annual project.

Each artist is encouraged to convey a “thank you” message in their own personal way and artistic style, whether that is dedicating their artwork to medical personnel, emergency workers, essential workers, or all workers as a whole.

The Whitewater Art Alliance’s Annual Public Art Project aims to provide an engaging way for businesses, individuals, families, and friends to participate in an educational experience. Artists are encouraged to make their hearts creative and colorful.

If a participating artist cannot transport their submission, an alliance member may be able to deliver it for them.

The boards will also be available at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, during gallery hours, Friday through Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Completed artwork must be at the center by June 6.

Hearts will hang on the lampposts near downtown Whitewater throughout the summer. Like past public art projects, the completed artworks are a donation to the Whitewater Arts Alliance and will be on permanent display in the gallery.

